Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more

At the ADU workshops, the town will review recent town code updates compliant with new state laws (such as reduced setbacks and increased site coverage allowances) and property owners will receive individual attention on ADU planning.

The town of Woodside will host workshops on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on five consecutive Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Independence Hall, located at 2955 Woodside Road, in September and October. Each event will be held for residents based on their voting district.

Attendees will learn how to turn their food scraps, leaves and plant cuttings into compost that helps your garden retain moisture, reduce weeds, and prevent erosion, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

San Mateo County's Sustainability Academy will be hosting a two-hour workshop on composting at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

Volunteering will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Portola Valley is seeking volunteers for its Zotts to Tots family fun run on Sept. 17 to help block the intersections onto the race route, answer questions to drivers and assist in reopening cross street as soon as the race passes.

The workshop for District 1 will be on Sept. 15, followed by District 2 on Sept. 22; District 3 on Sept. 29; District 4 on Oct. 6; and District 5 on Oct. 13.

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35.

The Las Lomitas and Woodside elementary school districts are hiring substitute teachers. Apply at here and here .

The Ravenswood City School District is hiring substitute teachers, a substitute administrator, paraeducators and a child nutrition and education worker and more. Apply here .

The Menlo Park City School District is hiring playground supervisors at Hillview Middle School and Encinal School, a crossing guard, a preschool aid, an instructional aide, a transitional kindergarten extended care provider and more roles. Apply here .

The Portola Valley School District is looking to hire substitute teachers, a paraeducator, a night custodian, an office staff substitute and a fulltime roving substitute teacher. Those interested in applying can find listings here .

The hikes will take place every Sunday through November, 12 of which are free. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program's hike director and volunteers will guide groups of 20 on a 3.5 mile trek through the 583-acre ranch, stopping by over 40 sculptures.

The Djerassi Resident Artists Program is offering free guided hikes for nature and artist lovers alike from March through November.

The road work is expected to last through the week of Sept. 23.

The project involves 50 miles of county-maintained roads. On Aug. 22, the work began on Sunshine Valley Road, then moved to Higgins Canyon Road and Purisima Creek Road.

Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th consecutive year of the county's "chip seal" road maintenance program, a proven and cost-effective method that both improves surfaces and causes less disruption to the traveling public than other treatments.

The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists.

Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more