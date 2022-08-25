Bigger gains for Belle Haven at a smaller price tag for Meta in revised $170M community benefits package for Willow Village project

The new plan is valued at $184 million by Meta and $172 million by the city. Despite the decreased dollar amount, a City Council subcommittee made up of Council member Cecilia Taylor and Mayor Betsy Nash recommended that the council move forward with the community amenities plan as revised.

The prior proposed package, valued at $295 million by Meta and $267 million by the city, was rejected because the Menlo Park City Council thought that the amenities favored Meta's future employees too greatly.

While there has been some scrutiny of the plans to build over the site of a buried Native American village , the project is moving forward with proposals for community amenities for Belle Haven.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build an ambitious development including housing, a hotel, 1.6 million square feet of offices, a 4.6-acre retail campus, a town square and a publicly accessible park in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The main development would be built along Willow Road between Hamilton Avenue and Ivy Drive across 59 acres, according to the application.

Meta's package of community benefits for its Willow Village development in Menlo Park has dropped in value from over a quarter-billion dollars down to $170 million, but the city sees the smaller investment as better tailored to nearby residents.

The community benefits package also now includes $5 million in additional affordable housing funding for the city to develop low-income housing, and Meta will provide one air quality machine and one noise monitoring machine for the Belle Haven neighborhood.

Added to the list of perks is a shuttle service throughout Belle Haven, which Nash requested be changed to be entirely electric vehicles, provide transportation for Belle Haven, Haven Avenue, and a future 432-unit development on Independence Drive, and provide transportation to the proposed grocery store.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the applicant is exceeding the statute requirements, and so, yes, we should just keep moving forward with this," Mitchell said. "The scope is very comprehensive, and it will transform our region, and we will become a real leader."

Twelve residents came out to voice their support of Willow Village and the amenities and asked for the city to push the project forward. One, Jenny Mitchell, said that she came out to speak not just as a resident, but as a recovering homeless resident.

The elevated park, the most expensive amenity in the package of community benefits, was also reevaluated and marked as being half a community amenity, as it benefits both existing residents and future Meta employees.

The proposed mobile market and dog park were also removed from the list of community amenities. While the subcommittee approved of the removal of the dog park as it wouldn't benefit the nearby residents, due to its proposed location off of O'Brien Drive, they said that they were disappointed in the removal of the mobile market and hope that Meta elects to provide the market until a grocery store is created.

Removed from the previous plan was a public bike and pedestrian tunnel under Willow Road, which Meta valued at $35 million and the city valued at $22 million. The tunnel was seen as offering a minimal benefit to current residents of the Belle Haven neighborhood and the subcommittee approved its removal from the plan.

The proposal includes 1,730 residential units, of which 15% will be offered at below market rate, and a 193-room hotel. The plans also include a grocery store, bank and credit union, dining venues, job training programs, teacher housing, and publicly accessible open space.

"I'm excited about this, I think there's going to be a lot of great things," Council member Jen Wolosin said at an Aug. 23 study session meeting. "... This could add a lot of wonderful vibrancy to our town with these amenities."

Bigger gains for Belle Haven at a smaller price tag for Meta in revised $170M community benefits package for Willow Village project

Menlo Park council says development's new benefits better serve the surrounding community