Woodside Road fire station is knocked down as work begins on its bigger replacement

A construction crew knocked down the 73-year-old Woodside Fire Protection District's Station 7 at 3111 Woodside Road on Aug. 15 to make room for a new, larger station.

The new Woodside facility will be nearly twice as big as the former station and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The idea of a new station was first discussed by the fire district's board for over a decade ago. Station 8 in Portola Valley is also getting a facelift.

The Station 7 upgrades include installing eight apparatus bays for storing firefighting and emergency response vehicles, five more than the existing site's three. State-of-the-art emergency alerting technology, seismic safety and contamination isolation will provide a safer working environment for firefighters, according to fire district officials.

"It's long overdue," said Chief Rob Lindner in a statement. "This project has been in the planning phase for several years. Thanks to the Arrillaga Family and the Arrillaga Foundation, we are thrilled to see the construction work begin on these critical improvements that will equip our community with 21st century facilities."

The Arrillaga Foundation donated $10 million to help fund the $45 million in updates to fire district facilities. The fire district, which serves the towns of Woodside and Portola Valley, and the communities of Emerald Hills, Ladera, Los Trancos and Vista Verde, is contributing $15 million. The remaining funds will be raised through a capital campaign led by the Woodside-Portola Valley Fire Protection Foundation, a nonprofit organization.