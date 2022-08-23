Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here

Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Almanac plans to host election forums with candidates in several races this fall (stayed tuned for details). We also will provide coverage of the candidates, their positions on key issues, and campaign spending leading up to the election.

This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.

There are uncontested school board races — in the Las Lomitas, Menlo Park and Portola Valley school districts. Two of three Woodside Town Council districts are uncontested and two of three Menlo Park City Council district races are uncontested as well.