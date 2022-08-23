News

Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here

by Angela Swartz and Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2022, 11:30 am
Workers in the vote center at Onetta Harris Community Center in Menlo Park on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Almanac plans to host election forums with candidates in several races this fall (stayed tuned for details). We also will provide coverage of the candidates, their positions on key issues, and campaign spending leading up to the election.

This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.

Menlo Park Council Chambers.

There are uncontested school board races — in the Las Lomitas, Menlo Park and Portola Valley school districts. Two of three Woodside Town Council districts are uncontested and two of three Menlo Park City Council district races are uncontested as well.

Here's a list of who's running this fall in The Almanac's coverage area.

Menlo Park City Council, District 1 - 1 seat

• Cecilia Taylor, incumbent

Menlo Park City Council, District 2 - 1 seat

• Drew Combs, incumbent

Menlo Park City Council, District 4 - 1 seat

• Betsy Nash, incumbent

• Peter Ohtaki, former council member

The Portola Valley Town Center. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Portola Valley Town Council - 3 seats

• Judith Hasko, planning commissioner/attorney

• Mary Hufty, retired physician

• Craig Hughes, incumbent

• Dale Pfau, consultant

• Craig Taylor, planning commissioner

Atherton City Council - 3 seats

• Greg Conlon, CPA

• Rick DeGolia, incumbent

• Stacy Miles Holland, business owner

• Bill Widmer, incumbent

Woodside Town Council, District 2 - 1 seat

• Brian Dombkowski, incumbent/CEO

• Elizabeth Kaske, business executive/mother

• Steve Lubin, architect

Woodside Town Council, District 3 - 1 seat

• Dick Brown, incumbent

Woodside Town Council, District 4 - 1 seat

• Paul Goeld, former council member

Ravenswood City School District - 3 seats

• Mele Kasavu Latu, incumbent

• Manuel R. López, aerospace engineer

• Laura Nunez, educator

• Tamara Sobomehin, incumbent

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Headquarters located on Middlefield Road. Photo by Michelle Le

Menlo Park Fire Protection District - 3 seats

• Chuck Bernstein, incumbent

• Gary L. Bloom, community volunteer

• Robert Jones, incumbent

• Dionis Papavramidis, software engineer

Woodside Fire Protection District Member, Board of Directors (short term) - 1 seat

• Randy Holthaus, appointed incumbent

Woodside Fire Protection District Member, Board of Directors (full term) - 1 seat

• Rusty Day, safety advocate/author

• Matt Miller, incumbent

Midpeninsula Open Space District, District 5 - 1 seat

• Karen Holman, incumbent

Midpeninsula Open Space District, District 6 - 1 seat

• Margaret Macniven, incumbent/environmentalist/business owner

San Mateo County Supervisor, District 3 - 1 seat

• Ray Mueller, Menlo Park City Council member

• Laura Parmer-Lohan, San Carlos City Council member

State Assembly, District 21 - 1 seat

• Diane Papan, San Mateo deputy mayor

State Assembly, District 23 - 1 seat

• Marc Berman, incumbent

• Tim Dec, businessman/environmental advocate

U.S. Congress, 16th District - 1 seat

• Anna Eshoo, incumbent

• Rishi Kumar, council member/high-tech executive

U.S. Congress, 15th District - 1 seat

• David Canepa, San Mateo County supervisor

• Kevin Mullin, California state assembly member

In addition, the Sequoia Union High School District is seeking to pass a $591 million bond measure. Menlo Park voters will decide on a ballot initiative that would take away the City Council's ability to make changes to single-family zoning and require popular vote.

View the full candidate roster here.

