Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here

Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The Almanac plans to host election forums with candidates in several races this fall (stayed tuned for details). We also will provide coverage of the candidates, their positions on key issues, and campaign spending leading up to the election.
This year, mail-in ballots should be arriving the week of Oct. 10.
There are uncontested school board races — in the Las Lomitas, Menlo Park and Portola Valley school districts. Two of three Woodside Town Council districts are uncontested and two of three Menlo Park City Council district races are uncontested as well.
Here's a list of who's running this fall in The Almanac's coverage area.
Menlo Park City Council, District 1 - 1 seat
• Cecilia Taylor, incumbent
Menlo Park City Council, District 2 - 1 seat
• Drew Combs, incumbent
Menlo Park City Council, District 4 - 1 seat
• Betsy Nash, incumbent
• Peter Ohtaki, former council member
Portola Valley Town Council - 3 seats
• Judith Hasko, planning commissioner/attorney
• Mary Hufty, retired physician
• Craig Hughes, incumbent
• Dale Pfau, consultant
• Craig Taylor, planning commissioner
Atherton City Council - 3 seats
• Greg Conlon, CPA
• Rick DeGolia, incumbent
• Stacy Miles Holland, business owner
• Bill Widmer, incumbent
Woodside Town Council, District 2 - 1 seat
• Brian Dombkowski, incumbent/CEO
• Elizabeth Kaske, business executive/mother
• Steve Lubin, architect
Woodside Town Council, District 3 - 1 seat
• Dick Brown, incumbent
Woodside Town Council, District 4 - 1 seat
• Paul Goeld, former council member
Ravenswood City School District - 3 seats
• Mele Kasavu Latu, incumbent
• Manuel R. López, aerospace engineer
• Laura Nunez, educator
• Tamara Sobomehin, incumbent
Menlo Park Fire Protection District - 3 seats
• Chuck Bernstein, incumbent
• Gary L. Bloom, community volunteer
• Robert Jones, incumbent
• Dionis Papavramidis, software engineer
Woodside Fire Protection District Member, Board of Directors (short term) - 1 seat
• Randy Holthaus, appointed incumbent
Woodside Fire Protection District Member, Board of Directors (full term) - 1 seat
• Rusty Day, safety advocate/author
• Matt Miller, incumbent
Midpeninsula Open Space District, District 5 - 1 seat
• Karen Holman, incumbent
Midpeninsula Open Space District, District 6 - 1 seat
• Margaret Macniven, incumbent/environmentalist/business owner
San Mateo County Supervisor, District 3 - 1 seat
• Ray Mueller, Menlo Park City Council member
• Laura Parmer-Lohan, San Carlos City Council member
State Assembly, District 21 - 1 seat
• Diane Papan, San Mateo deputy mayor
State Assembly, District 23 - 1 seat
• Marc Berman, incumbent
• Tim Dec, businessman/environmental advocate
U.S. Congress, 16th District - 1 seat
• Anna Eshoo, incumbent
• Rishi Kumar, council member/high-tech executive
U.S. Congress, 15th District - 1 seat
• David Canepa, San Mateo County supervisor
• Kevin Mullin, California state assembly member
In addition, the Sequoia Union High School District is seeking to pass a $591 million bond measure. Menlo Park voters will decide on a ballot initiative that would take away the City Council's ability to make changes to single-family zoning and require popular vote.
View the full candidate roster here.
