Meta service workers gather to protest layoffs and alleged union-busting

Organizations attending the event included Teamsters Joint Council 7, a conjoined effort of several local unions, and the South Bay Labor Council, which represents 101 unions in Santa Clara and San Benito counties. Also present was the Service Employees International Union, United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW), representing property service workers in California, including janitorial staff, and Silicon Valley Rising, a coalition of several of the present unions.

"Over the last several years, and let's be true about this, forever, tech has been thriving on the backs of all of us," said Maria Noel Fernandez, campaign director of Silicon Valley Rising.

Workers demanded fair contracts from Meta – formerly known as Facebook – and its subcontractor, Canon Business, with job security and the ability to organize. Protestors objected to recent and anticipated layoffs from Meta and claimed that Canon Business had pushed back against workers unionizing.

Led in chants in both English and Spanish, representatives of various union organizations gathered across the street from Meta's headquarters on the corner of Willow Road and Bayfront Expressway. The demonstration brought together cafeteria workers, janitors, shuttle drivers and more to fight for the rights of workers deemed essential in a post-pandemic environment.

"There shouldn't be a single worker on that campus that doesn't have fair pay, the right to a job protection, retirement with dignity, and medical care for their family," Rabinowitz said.

Jason Rabinowitz, president of Teamsters Joint Council 7, said employees can organize and fight for fair wages, retirement benefit and medical coverage to support themselves and their families, and against "poverty" jobs that tear communities down.

"If you're willing to spend this much on a PR campaign that says Black Lives Matter, don't choke my family by saying there is nothing left for you ... Don't call me essential, don't give me a ... pizza, don’t give me a goddamn certificate. Pay me what I’m worth."

Olga Miranda, a worker leader who organizes janitors with SEIU local 87, emphasized that she believes the layoffs undercut other messages that Meta has sent out. She said that the benefits the company offered to its essential workers aren't what they truly need.

Teresa Barrios, a janitor at Meta for 10 years, was among the speakers at the demonstration. She said she works two jobs as the sole provider for her family and commutes over two hours to work from Modesto. She implored Meta to listen to its workers as many facing layoffs need the support of Meta to support others in their lives.

"Meta has a demonstrated history of supporting Unions and their members. We fully recognize the right of employees to organize and encourage vendors to continue to work collaboratively," Clayton said in the statement. "Many of our vendors' employees are represented by organized labor. We're proud that we’ve partnered with vendors to create and maintain thousands of good-paying, union jobs with industry-leading compensation packages and will continue to do so."

After two years of being treated as essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, service workers at Meta have been notified of layoffs. The company has faced losses that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said are the product of an economic downturn.

"It is the least ... that Facebook can do to make sure that they come to the table to bargain fairly, to make sure that everybody is treated with respect and dignity and has a voice on the job," said South Bay Labor Council Executive Officer Jean Cohen. "… We will not leave you during this fight, and we will bring every ounce of our power, our relationships to the table and make sure that we win. Because when we fight, we win."

Meta service workers gather to protest layoffs and alleged union-busting