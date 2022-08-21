Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton

At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12.

About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more density. YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) activists wore T-shirts that read "Yes to people. Yes to housing."

Alexander Melendrez, organizing manager for YIMBY Action, said Atherton's housing policy is heading in the wrong direction after its City Council removed multifamily housing from its state-mandated housing plan this summer.

"Part of it is making sure wealthy towns and suburbs like Atherton, Hillsborough, Woodside say 'yes to people' and welcome affordable housing into their communities," he said.

The annual horse show at the Menlo Circus Club is a fundraiser that benefits the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.