Horse jumping and housing advocates converge in Atherton

A rider goes by stalls for horses at the Menlo Charity Show at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton on Aug. 12, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
At the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton last week, local housing advocates mingled with the horsey set as the fundraising event celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12.
About 20 members of the YIMBY Action housing advocacy group handed out fliers to promote upzoning to allow for more density. YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) activists wore T-shirts that read "Yes to people. Yes to housing."
Alexander Melendrez, organizing manager for YIMBY Action, said Atherton's housing policy is heading in the wrong direction after its City Council removed multifamily housing from its state-mandated housing plan this summer.
"Part of it is making sure wealthy towns and suburbs like Atherton, Hillsborough, Woodside say 'yes to people' and welcome affordable housing into their communities," he said.
The annual horse show at the Menlo Circus Club is a fundraiser that benefits the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
SLIDESHOW: YIMBY Action activists walk past Menlo Charity Show attendees dining at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton on Aug. 12, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: Noah Nelson and the horse he is riding perform a jump during the Menlo Charity Show. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: YIMBY Action activists stand next to horse stalls at the Menlo Charity Show. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: A rider and horse perform a jump during the Menlo Charity Show. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: A rider goes by stalls for horses at the Menlo Charity Show. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: A YIMBY Action activist wears a shirt that reads "Yes to people. Yes to housing" at the Menlo Charity Show. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
SLIDESHOW: The Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County rides past Menlo Charity Show attendees dining. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
