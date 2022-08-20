Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program

Public schools across the state are required to add free programs for children who turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023 this fall.

Families of the 40 students, enrolled across three classrooms tucked in the back left corner of the campus, mingled during an open house on Wednesday. They brought family photos to post in classrooms and kids got a peek of what TK would be like, Stewart said.

The Menlo Park City School District is rolling out the new program this year at one centralized location, Laurel School's lower campus in Atherton. The campus is also home to the Early Learning Center preschool, which Stewart directs. "It was so great to welcome the children to campus and see their excitement as they entered the classrooms," she said.

Mixing colors, cooking up pretend gourmet meals in the play kitchen and learning each other's names in circle time and more were all parts of the first day of school experience for 4-year-olds at Laurel School's new transitional kindergarten (TK) program on Thursday, Aug. 18.

SLIDESHOW: Dora Shalts-Lastra looks back at her son, Noah, as she drops off his backpack with others during his first day of transitional kindergarten at Laurel School's lower campus. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Parents say goodbye to their children at the start of the first day of school for transitional kindergarten at Laurel School. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Mitsumasa Aoki comforts his son, Eugene, at the start of the first day of school for transitional kindergarten. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Marius Andrie plays with his son, Sebastian, before the start of the first day of school for transitional kindergarten at Laurel School's lower campus on Aug, 18, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The district also offers early care from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. for $200 a month and again from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for $500 per month. Full-day care from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. costs $1,000 a month. Morning care takes place at the Early Learning Center, which is at the front of the Lower Laurel campus.

At Laurel, TK instructors lead classes from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., while Early Learning Center staff teach the afternoon session, which ends at 5:30 p.m. Afternoon activities include outdoor play, reading, painting, yoga and mindfulness time, according to the district website.

TK is aimed at easing the transition from preschool to kindergarten. Although families are not required to enroll their children, it is available to students who meet the age requirements, according to the district website.

As of Aug. 19, the Las Lomitas district is expecting three TK classrooms, said Superintendent Beth Polito in an email. So far 47 students have enrolled in the program, she said.

The Woodside, Ravenswood and Portola Valley school districts have offered TK in years past, but are expanding their programs this school year.

Stewart, who started her role at the Early Learning Center this school year (she previously served as Oak Knoll School's assistant principal), said she worked to create a learning environment that would give TK students a sense of belonging. She collaborated with teachers to set up spaces inside and outside of classrooms.

Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program