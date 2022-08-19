Two men arrested for sexual assault of 16-year-old in Menlo Park

Two men have been arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a 16-year-old victim in Menlo Park on April 6, according to a statement by Menlo Park police.

Officers arrested the first of the two suspects, 27-year-old Sergio Caudillo Leon of Menlo Park, on May 12, followed by the arrest of East Palo Alto resident Kevin Cruz, 24, on Aug. 17.

The police department worked with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a $1,000,000 arrest warrant for each suspect, police said. The two men were booked in the San Mateo County Jail.

During the monthslong investigation, one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of child pornography, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to reach out to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office at 650-363-4677.