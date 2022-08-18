Arts

Key player returns to TheatreWorks in show revealing the secrets of Chopin

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 18, 2022, 5:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Playwright, pianist and performer portrays composer Fryderyk Chopin in "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris." Courtesy Hershey Felder Presents.

Hershey Felder is not only a playwright, pianist and performer, but a musical chameleon as well. In his original shows, Felder has portrayed composers from Giacomo Puccini to George Gershwin, illuminating both the compositions and the personal stories of the men behind the music. For his latest turn on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stage, Felder delves into the life of Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin with the Bay Area premiere of "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," Aug. 19-Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

TheatreWorks audiences know and love Felder from previous productions that include the regional premieres of "Our Great Tchaikovsky," "Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin," and the world premieres of "Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY" and "Hershey Felder: Beethoven." His shows are often box-office record breakers for the company.

"Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," set in the City of Lights not long after the 1848 revolution, offers a private lesson with the talented composer, exploring the beauty and complexities of his music and revealing insights into Chopin himself.

The Mountain View Center for Performing Arts is located at 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Key player returns to TheatreWorks in show revealing the secrets of Chopin

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 18, 2022, 5:01 pm

Hershey Felder is not only a playwright, pianist and performer, but a musical chameleon as well. In his original shows, Felder has portrayed composers from Giacomo Puccini to George Gershwin, illuminating both the compositions and the personal stories of the men behind the music. For his latest turn on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stage, Felder delves into the life of Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin with the Bay Area premiere of "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," Aug. 19-Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

TheatreWorks audiences know and love Felder from previous productions that include the regional premieres of "Our Great Tchaikovsky," "Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin," and the world premieres of "Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY" and "Hershey Felder: Beethoven." His shows are often box-office record breakers for the company.

"Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," set in the City of Lights not long after the 1848 revolution, offers a private lesson with the talented composer, exploring the beauty and complexities of his music and revealing insights into Chopin himself.

The Mountain View Center for Performing Arts is located at 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.