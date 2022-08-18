Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 16 asked the state attorney general for an inquiry into the criminal investigation and prosecution of an Indiana businessman who makes 1966-era Batmobiles at the behest of an Atherton resident.
The request to investigate both San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office comes almost one month after Mark Racop's business in Logansport, Indiana, was raided by county deputy sheriffs at the behest of Bolanos with aid from the Cass County sheriff, who provided one deputy of his own to serve as a liaison.
Last week, journalist Dan Noyes of ABC7 reported that the Board of Supervisors planned to ask the California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate the sheriff's office's actions in the Batmobile raid. The board's letter, sent to the Attorney General on Aug. 16, calls on Bonta to use his authority to investigate both the sheriff's and the District Attorney's offices.
In the letter, the board of supervisors mention that the raid, which has received a great deal of public attention and scrutiny, falls under the purview Bonta's oversight authority under the California Constitution.
Section 13 of the state constitution grants the AG authority over the state's "county sheriffs and district attorneys in matters pertaining to the duties of their respective offices," wrote Mike Callagy, county executive, in the letter to Bonta.
On July 19, four San Mateo County deputies from the Vehicle Theft Task Force along with one deputy from Cass County, Indiana, raided Racop's business, Fiberglass Freaks with the intent to arrest and extradite him back to California, according to Bolanos. Deputies searched Racop's garage and seized two file folders. They then took Racop back to the Cass County Sheriff's Office facility. According to Bolanos, Racop was not handcuffed, nor was he ever incarcerated, due to his health.
In an internal four-page memo, Bolanos gave his staff a detailed account of what led up to the raid of Racop's business. He also describes the raid itself, how his deputies received the search warrants, what they seized and the level of involvement of the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
In the memo, Bolanos said his deputies "did nothing wrong, and I stand with them and support them."
"While it is true that I asked that this case be investigated, and I am acquainted with the victim as I am with many residents of San Mateo County, I would make the same request of our investigators whenever a potential crime of this nature came to my attention," Bolanos said in the memo.
Asked about the supervisors' letter to Bonta, Bolanos said: "I stand by my comments in my memorandum attached to the letter to the attorney general's office. The sheriff's office properly investigated, concurrently with the district attorney's office, a major financial crime reported by a resident of the county."
In an interview, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said he would not comment on any recent updates or findings in the case, saying that he hoped to have all the information and make a final decision about whether to pursue the case by the end of August or early September.
He also declined to comment on whether he felt his prosecutor had made the right call — and whether, had he been the one to decide, he would have filed the initial charges.
"Great question, not a chance I'd answer it," he said, adding, "I will be a professor with her when this is done, to say the least, and do a little bit of educating."
Wagstaffe said he first heard about the Batmobile case about a year ago, when the Atherton Police Department came to his department on a complaint from Sam Anagnostou. Anagnostou, an Atherton resident, accused Racop of "theft by false pretense" after the $210,000 Batmobile that he ordered was delayed. The car-maker has said that Anagnostou did not complete a payment and stopped communicating for several months.
Wagstaffe's office, however, declined to prosecute, saying the matter was best suited for civil court. Anagnostou did sue Racop, but that case was dismissed on a technicality, according to Racop.
Anagnostou, who played in an adult basketball league that Wagstaffe refereed, directly made contact with Wagstaffe, who then asked his secretary to refer the complaint to his consumer fraud unit. The department ultimately declined to take the case, and Wagstaffe said that was the last he heard of it for the next few months.
Anagnostou's realty corporation also made a one-time donation of $1,000 to Wagstaffe's reelection campaign last summer, though Wagstaffe said he didn't know about it then.
In the spring, when Anagnostou called Bolanos to ask him to investigate the case, the sheriff assigned his team to investigate Racop. They searched bank records and email correspondence. One of Wagstaffe's prosecutors decided there was enough probable cause to pursue the case and issued an arrest warrant.
"We've had three judges look at it. Two judges looked at the search warrant and said, 'Yep, there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, and these records would be evidence of it,'" he said. A third judge reviewed and approved the charges and issued an arrest warrant.
Wagstaffe himself said he had only heard "a little bit" about the case before leaving for vacation at the end of July.
"I got back involved in it when I got back, two weeks ago ... It sort of had exploded by then," he said. "When I got back two Thursdays ago, I sat my prosecutor down with myself and my chief deputy, and said, 'I want an A to Z. Tell me what this case is about.'"
Supervisor Warren Slocum expressed concern over the handling of the case — and its implications for how justice is carried out in San Mateo County.
"The bottom line — I have a lot of questions that I've been asking myself, especially after reading the sheriff's explanation to us as to the facts of the case," he said.
Slocum said that the board was in the process of hiring a retired judge to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. He declined to name the judge but said they hoped to finalize the contract in the next day or two.
Addressing concerns raised that Anagnostou was given special treatment by both the county sheriff's and the district attorney's offices, Wagstaffe was quick to defend his prosecutors.
"I do respect that concern," he said. "But in terms of my office, I know, whatever decision was made, right or wrong, it wasn't done because of who the victim was.
"Everybody deserves to be treated the same," he added. "That's what we strive for here. And I'm sorry there's an image out there with the public that that hasn't occurred."
Slocum said he "respectfully disagreed" with Wagstaffe that anyone would have received the same legal treatment by the DA's office.
"It seems like — and I don't have all the facts — there are two systems of justice here: one for a wealthy connected person," he said, and one for everyone else. "If you're a small person struggling in North Fair Oaks you get another version of that (justice system)."
In light of recent events, Slocum mentioned the possibility of establishing a civilian oversight committee, something he said the county Board of Supervisors planned to discuss and vote on in September. Though he doubted that oversight of the sheriff's office would have prevented the Batmobile investigation, he wondered whether future incidents might be avoided "by virtue of having a proactive look at policies and procedures."
"These latest events sort of cemented the importance of doing this work," he added.
Nancy Goodban, executive director of Fixin' San Mateo County, said that if a civilian oversight committee had been in place, the Batmobile raid would definitely be under investigation. Fixin' San Mateo County is a local grassroots organization whose goal is to create civilian oversight of the sheriff's office and establish a county inspector general.
"It's the kind of incident that calls out for oversight and shows how important civilian oversight would be and gives the board of supervisors an extra set of ears and eyes," Goodban said. "Right now the board of supervisors has asked the attorney general, which is also independent, and otherwise you're dealing with the internal sheriff's department. So having independent oversight would really help the county, would help the board of supervisors, residents and taxpayers get a better understanding of independently what's going on."
The board of supervisors first became aware of the Batmobile incident after several residents spoke out during public comment at the Aug. 2 meeting. Residents asked the board to investigate both sheriff's and the district attorney's actions. Board President Don Horsley asked Callagy to look into it and report back.
"I just want to make it clear that investigative priorities and prosecutorial decisions are not really the purview of the board of supervisors," Horsley said during the meeting. "If that were the case, we would be accused of political prosecutions or political investigations, and so that's why there's a distinct separation of powers. And so the powers to do investigative priorities or set investigative priorities really rests with the sheriff. And prosecutorial decisions clearly rests with the district attorney."
OK let me get this straight--the taxpayers paid for officers to go to another state to arrest someone who had an economic dispute ($220K!) with a resident of Atherton? And NOW the taxpayers are going to pay for a retired judge (at probably $400 an hour) to decide whether this was right???? Seriously. My 5 year old granddaughter knows that you can't do something for a friend because you want to ESPECIALLY TWO ELECTED OFFICIALS who said this was ok? Wagstaffe can say whatever he wants but he's responsible for his department.....so HE alone answers for this. It seems so silly but is so serious. Barney Frank going Silicon Valley. How about "Real Sheriff's of Silicon Valley." Too bad this didn't come out before the election for a new sheriff (thank god we got a new one!) as the replacement would have gotten even more votes--and one wonders why didn't this come out BEFORE??? And to find out that Anagnostou knows both elected officials. And they are saying this is "right"?
Now we're being told that it wouldn't matter they would go after anyone with an economic dispute if the person was a resident of San Mateo county. Excuse me while I spit out my tea. Perhaps all who are reading this can just get to the sheriff (before he is replaced) and the DA's office to get them to take up your case. They might not even have to go to Indiana and spend upwards of $15,000 directly from tax payers. Let's see how "even" that would be.
I can't wait to see the series on Netflix! It's so impossible to believe. Then to read the "reasons" is stunning.
Please stop.....and hopefully somebody knows Bonta and will really get him to investigate this.
Stunning. Shocking. Disgusting. We could have spent that money on people who are hungry right here in our own county.
Students this is the true story of a "boondoggle"--couldn't be a better one.
I want it to come out how much did Bolanos get himself for this "favor."
The waste, cronyism, corruption, and deception is awful, especially in light of the property taxes we pay. With property values, and thus San Mateo County funding, soaring in the last 10 years, it's ridiculous that we require civilian oversight. It's like the MP Fire District which gets a significantly increased blank check each year to spend or the Sequoia Healthcare District which should have been disbanded decades ago (thank you Jack Hickey for trying). Such waste would not be tolerated in the private sector. I don't have an answer here but let's at least use our voting power to rid our district of known offenders.
This seems like another case of Bolanos making a bad decision. He seems to have a history of those. This should not have been a criminal case, it should have been civil at best and Bolanos, I am sure, knew that but he had a friend who asked for help so why not abuse your position which you will no have much longer to curry favor with a rich Atherton resident. Then enters Wagstaffe who is also an acquaintance with the Atherton resident and he doesn't seem interested in getting involved in the case, a case that his office didn't think was criminal in the first place.
I am happy this is being investigated because now it should be a criminal case against Bolanos and maybe Wagstaffe. I am just glad Bolanos won't be in office much longer, this is just another example of why we need a new sheriff in San Mateo country.
Almanac Editor
You repeated the last four paragraphs.
Anagnostou knew this was a civil case the DA told him this the first time he filed a criminal complaint. In California, if you file a false police report, you can get 6 months in jail, a hefty fine, and have to pay restitution to the county, for all expenses, official hours, and any damages as a result of your crime. Knowing the case was strictly civil, Mr. Anagnostou filed a 2nd complaint using with untruthful information, that may well constitute a crime in California, Wagstaffe should be investigating this and issue a public warning/citation to all relevant parties.
Anagnostou should at least be cited in this case. The reason is that Mr. Racop could file a massive lawsuit against San Mateo county. That lawsuit would continue to cost county taxpayers a lot of money, possibly millions fighting it and settling it. If Anagnostou is properly cited as having violated California law, San Mateo could deflect some of the cost of the lawsuit and any settlement to Anagnostou.
Obviously, it might "Feel" like getting ripped off. But Mr. Anagnostou was not ripped off. This was all part of the agreement that he signed. He failed to make payments, then demanded the car be delivered, he used the Sheriff's department as an enforcer. Anagnostou used the Sheriff's department to extort and defraud Mr. Racop.
The optics are not the problem. We see the problem clearly because it has exposed serious flaws in San Mateo country law enforcement community that need to be rectified. We can't let our police be weaponized to become extra-judicial enforcers in what was then known to all parties to be nothing but a civil dispute. That Mr. Anagnostou was free to pursue in the civil courts.
As far as we can tell, the car was under production, and probably would have been delivered by now except for the criminal complaints and lawsuits by Mr. Anagnostou, as Mr. Racop was unsure whether to proceed with the build or if a court was going to order that he cancel the job and pay back Mr. Anagnostou.
@Brian: Thanks for flagging the duplicated paragraphs. They've been deleted.
For a $1,000 donation, you get 4 deputies for 4 days to do your dirty work.
Wow, that's a pretty good deal.
The BOS hired retired judge Winfred Smith from Alameda who has a stellar reputation. She will probably be billing out at at least $800/hour. Then there are the numerous lawsuits Racop will be filing against Bolanos, Wagstaffe, each ofthe deputies, and probably the county, many of which will perhaps seek punitive damages. Racop himself has hired a San Mateo attorney who bills out at $695/hr. The question is who will defend the county - County Counsel? A private attorney? Will taxpayers be funding all of this? The other problem is that whatever happens Bolanos et al. will be collecting their pensions - even if convicted of a crime! I believe that Bolanos' retirement (and benefits) will be costing taxpayers in the region of $500,000 per annum. Wagstaffe claimed he was on vacation during the incident. By contrast Mike Callagy took full responsibility for the PPE incident although he knew nothing until it was disclosed by Dan Noyes, who should be complimented on his investigative skills in ferreting out this disgusting Batmobile incident. Let us be thankful for Christina Corpus and support her in what may well be a nerve wracking transition to a scandal free operation, and for the BOS in trying to get to the bottom of this mess.
There has been PLENTY of news reported in this county about the cronyism and "untouchability" of the sheriff as well as the district attorney, Steve Wagstaffe. The cliff notes version is Wagstaffe supports police actions no matter how indefensible (such as the brothel incident with Munks and Bolanos, and now this whopper).
My concern is this is going to become a "whitewash" investigation, which investigations of law enforcement usually are.
As the first poster wisely pointed out, it doesn't take a retired judge or attorney to understand this was just plain DEAD WRONG.
I'm amazed that Bolanos moved these mountains for a $1,000 donation. There must be more to it.
Correct move is for Bolanos and Wagstaffe to resign NOW. The Board of Supervisors should also pass a resolution requesting them to resign NOW. I understand they can't compel it, but such a resolution would probably do the trick.
"I'm amazed that Bolanos moved these mountains for a $1,000 donation. There must be more to it."
You're damn right there's more to it. Bolanos has been forced to "retire" before he wanted to. He'll be looking for another job. Why not do a favor for a friend that could potentially hire him for some type of security position? After all, what are they going to do, fire him? The "investigation" will come to nothing as always. The BOS just wants to look like they're "doing something".
This is just one more in a long list of reasons we needed to get rid of Bolanos. He should never have been in the position in the first place. And hopefully, the public will finally wake up to Wagstaffe's blatant corruption and get rid of him as well.
Don't hold your breath waiting for either Bolanos or Wagstaffe to resign let alone the BOS resolving that they should. As I said, this "investigation" is just ass covering by the BOS and will come to nothing.
Welcome to San Mateo County, the most corrupt county in California.
To remind folks Wagstaffe said he was briefed on the matter ONE YEAR AGO!! And how come (once again I'm asking) have we the public not heard about this until now?
Oh wait!! We had to have a TV STATION investigate (THANK YOU ABC7 and DAN NOYES) to tell us what the ELECTED OFFICIALS (who as you say one was un-elected and the other can be as well) have been up to! I hope Mr. Noyes and ABC7 keep going and let us know what else this "Sheriff of Silicon Valley" has cost the citizens of San Mateo county......can't wait!
serious:
it would be nice if channel 7 dug into Wagstaffe.
Menlo Voter,
I have to agree with that.
I went to the District Attorney's web page and I saw this letter that concludes with:
"At the District Attorney’s Office, we will continue to aggressively prosecute and punish persons who violate the gun laws we have in California. But the time has passed to believe this is enough."
And yet only a couple months ago this District Attorney did a plea bargain with a convicted felon who robbed two people at gun point in Redwood City then pistol whipped one of them. They were caught a short time later with the gun and the stolen property and was identified by the victims (Caught red handed?). Felon in possession of a gun alone is call for some serious time, add to that using the gun in the commission of a crime and violent assault causing injury and they should have been looking at serious time behind bars... NOPE they got about 16 months which was time already served and were released from county jail.
Sorry Steve Wagstaffe, they laws on the books do work if you are willing to prosecute the criminals. I would say it is a failure by our DA's office that puts these people back on the streets with minimal punishment...
Story on the crime and sentence...
