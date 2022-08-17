News

Predicted scorching temperatures prompt flex alert for Wednesday

People advised to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

A statewide flex alert has been issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 17, 2022, due to high temperatures, which may increase energy demand. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide flex alert for 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday because predicted scorching temperatures may drive up energy demand and tighten available power supplies.

Temperatures, forecast to be over 100 degrees in inland areas of Northern California, will likely drive up air conditioner use. The power grid operator is calling for voluntary conservation to help balance supply and demand.

The state urges people to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy. Reducing energy use during a flex alert helps stabilize the power grid during a time of tight supply, preventing further emergency measures that include power outages.

The ISO recommends that, before 4 p.m., energy users pre-cool their homes by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees and use major appliances, if necessary. Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows.

During the flex alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Californians should set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights.

More energy efficiency tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org. Find out more about flex alerts through the ISO's fact sheet. Follow grid conditions at caiso.com.

