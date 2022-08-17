News

Drew Combs seeks to keep pragmatism on the Menlo Park City Council

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 17, 2022, 10:16 am 6
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Drew Combs. Photo by Michelle Le.

Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs is running uncontested for reelection in District 2, seeking to serve as a "stabilizing" pragmatist on the council with an eye towards transportation upgrades and reopening the city following COVID-19.

Combs joined the City Council in 2018, previously serving on Menlo Park's Bicycle Commission and later the Planning Commission. Combs also volunteered as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

Combs said he had to lobby for "advisory votes" from his own family members in deciding to run for reelection, with himself as the only vote to run for reelection. His daughter requested a trade-off of unlimited iPad time for life for her vote, a deal he didn't take.

After a first term that he calls "unprecedented" with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Combs said he is eager to continue his role as a uniting voice and a pragmatist on the council.

"I have been a key and stabilizing force on the City Council, and I think that's had a great value to the city government and to the residents," Combs said. "That is the primary reason why I'm running again."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

He said he also looks forward to seeing through several projects in his district, including a redesign of Willow Oaks Park, completely funded and kicking off later this year. He also wants to see through traffic upgrades in District 2, specifically in the Willows neighborhood and Gilbert Avenue.

For some examples of how he served as a stabilizing force on the council, Combs cited his opposition to an attempt to remove the former city manager, Starla Jerome-Robinson, and his push against requiring conversion to electrification for residents in Menlo Park, instead supporting a voluntary program. Such a program would be costly to residents, he said.

Combs also opposed the council's plan to use the city's utility tax as a rebate for residents who electrified their homes, though the motion passed with a majority vote. The city has since faced a lawsuit over the matter.

He described his focus as "a certain way of pragmatism and a practical approach to my role" that really focused on trying to benefit the residents of Menlo Park and being less attached to some "macro-level trends," Combs said. "... For me, the priority has always been like, 'What's the impact to the residents of Menlo Park? How can we make their lives better?'"

In recent years, Combs took a proactive role in trying to reopen city services following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from bringing back the gymnastics program to restoring funding to the police department.

Combs had asked the city manager to unlock the doors to the City Council chambers when the city was gridlocked over moving meetings back into city hall. He would go in with his computer and hold council meetings via Zoom from within the chambers until other city council members and city staff began to join him.

"(It's a) point of pride for me and I think (it) reflects how I've approached this ... you can discuss the alternatives and all the permutations to death. At the end of the day, you just have to act," Combs said.

Looking forward, Combs said he aims to fully restore all city services, including public access to Menlo Park City Hall and events like the Fourth of July Parade and Easter Egg Hunt.

"The trust that residents have put in me over the past four years is something that I am humbled by and take really seriously, and it is really, really important to me that ... I serve as their representative when it comes to local issues," Combs said.

Three incumbents are up for reelection this November, with Cecilia Taylor and Drew Combs running unopposed for their seats in District 1 and District 2, respectively, and incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash facing challenger Peter Ohtaki, a former council member who was voted out in 2018.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated why Peter Ohtaki left the City Council in 2018 and has been corrected

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Drew Combs seeks to keep pragmatism on the Menlo Park City Council

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 17, 2022, 10:16 am

Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs is running uncontested for reelection in District 2, seeking to serve as a "stabilizing" pragmatist on the council with an eye towards transportation upgrades and reopening the city following COVID-19.

Combs joined the City Council in 2018, previously serving on Menlo Park's Bicycle Commission and later the Planning Commission. Combs also volunteered as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

Combs said he had to lobby for "advisory votes" from his own family members in deciding to run for reelection, with himself as the only vote to run for reelection. His daughter requested a trade-off of unlimited iPad time for life for her vote, a deal he didn't take.

After a first term that he calls "unprecedented" with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Combs said he is eager to continue his role as a uniting voice and a pragmatist on the council.

"I have been a key and stabilizing force on the City Council, and I think that's had a great value to the city government and to the residents," Combs said. "That is the primary reason why I'm running again."

He said he also looks forward to seeing through several projects in his district, including a redesign of Willow Oaks Park, completely funded and kicking off later this year. He also wants to see through traffic upgrades in District 2, specifically in the Willows neighborhood and Gilbert Avenue.

For some examples of how he served as a stabilizing force on the council, Combs cited his opposition to an attempt to remove the former city manager, Starla Jerome-Robinson, and his push against requiring conversion to electrification for residents in Menlo Park, instead supporting a voluntary program. Such a program would be costly to residents, he said.

Combs also opposed the council's plan to use the city's utility tax as a rebate for residents who electrified their homes, though the motion passed with a majority vote. The city has since faced a lawsuit over the matter.

He described his focus as "a certain way of pragmatism and a practical approach to my role" that really focused on trying to benefit the residents of Menlo Park and being less attached to some "macro-level trends," Combs said. "... For me, the priority has always been like, 'What's the impact to the residents of Menlo Park? How can we make their lives better?'"

In recent years, Combs took a proactive role in trying to reopen city services following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from bringing back the gymnastics program to restoring funding to the police department.

Combs had asked the city manager to unlock the doors to the City Council chambers when the city was gridlocked over moving meetings back into city hall. He would go in with his computer and hold council meetings via Zoom from within the chambers until other city council members and city staff began to join him.

"(It's a) point of pride for me and I think (it) reflects how I've approached this ... you can discuss the alternatives and all the permutations to death. At the end of the day, you just have to act," Combs said.

Looking forward, Combs said he aims to fully restore all city services, including public access to Menlo Park City Hall and events like the Fourth of July Parade and Easter Egg Hunt.

"The trust that residents have put in me over the past four years is something that I am humbled by and take really seriously, and it is really, really important to me that ... I serve as their representative when it comes to local issues," Combs said.

Three incumbents are up for reelection this November, with Cecilia Taylor and Drew Combs running unopposed for their seats in District 1 and District 2, respectively, and incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash facing challenger Peter Ohtaki, a former council member who was voted out in 2018.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated why Peter Ohtaki left the City Council in 2018 and has been corrected

Comments

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
8 hours ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
8 hours ago

Looking forward to another 4 years with Drew on the council.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Stuart Soffer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
8 hours ago
Stuart Soffer, Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
Registered user
8 hours ago

Good to have Drew stay on board.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

N. Ollarvia
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago
N. Ollarvia, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
7 hours ago

That is pretty shocking that NO ONE is running again Mr. Combs?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

steve schmidt
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
6 hours ago
steve schmidt, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
6 hours ago

A correction to Cameron Rebosio's otherwise fine article about Drew Combs: There are no term limits that apply to the Menlo Park City Council. Peter Ohtaki was not termed out, but ran for a third term in 2018 along with Kirsten Keith. Both lost. Mr. Ohtaki was defeated by our current Mayor, Betsy Nash. Other election attempts by Mr. Ohtaki also failed for the State Assembly and the US House.
2016 California Assembly LOST
2018 Menlo Park City Council LOST
2020 California Assembly LOST
2022 U.S. House of Representatives LOST

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MP Father
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
6 hours ago
MP Father, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
6 hours ago

Glad to see Drew staying on board and Peter entering the race. Peter will bring additional balance to the Council and along with Drew (and Ray) help to get the Council back on track and listening to constituents and city employees rather driving personal agendas and pushing out experienced employees.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Cameron Rebosio
Registered user
Menlo Park reporter of the Almanac
6 hours ago
Cameron Rebosio, Menlo Park reporter of the Almanac
Registered user
6 hours ago

@Steve Schmidt thank you for drawing our attention to the editing error, it's been corrected!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.