News

With four candidates for Menlo Park City Council, only one incumbent faces a contested election

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 11:43 am 6
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Out of three district seats up for election on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, only one Menlo Park Council Council incumbent is facing a challenger. Almanac file photo.

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Menlo Park City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot, but thanks to district elections, only one incumbent is facing a challenger. Here's a roundup of who is campaigning.

Cecilia Taylor photographed on August 10, 2016. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Council member Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed for reelection in District 1. Taylor was elected in 2018 to represent the Belle Haven neighborhood, where she is a third-generation resident.

Taylor has promised to hold a monthly town hall meeting as well as send out a newsletter to keep residents informed in her campaign statement.

Council member Drew Combs is running unopposed for reelection to the District 2 seat, encompassing the Flood Triangle and Suburban Park neighborhoods. Combs has a law degree from Harvard University and had served on the Menlo Park Bicycle Commission and the Planning Commission, as well as volunteering as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

Drew Combs. Photo by Michelle Le.

In his campaign statement, he promises to put residents first, and states his pride for restoring full funding to the police department and bringing back city programs such as gymnastics and the summer concert series.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Mayor Betsy Nash is running for District 4 against former council member Peter Ohtaki. Nash was elected to the City Council in 2018 and is currently serving as mayor after a unanimous vote from the council. District 4 neighborhoods include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real.

Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash by the Council Chambers in Menlo Park on Jan. 12, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

She has served as a member of the Bicycle Commission and the Complete Streets Commission, and has said that she hopes to face issues of traffic congestion, housing and climate change in Menlo Park if elected. Nash also states that she has enjoyed working closely with residents and plans to continue, according to her candidate statement.

Ohtaki has served on the board of directors of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and was elected to two terms on the Menlo Park City Council starting in 2010 and ending in 2018, including two stints as mayor.

Peter Ohtaki. Photo by Michelle Le.

Since leaving the council, Ohtaki has been a member of the San Mateo County Transit Authority Citizens Advisory Committee. Ohtaki has vowed to oppose Senate Bill 9, the so-called duplex law, to lobby for federal infrastructure funding and to reopen programs that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in his candidate statement.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

With four candidates for Menlo Park City Council, only one incumbent faces a contested election

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 11:43 am

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Menlo Park City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot, but thanks to district elections, only one incumbent is facing a challenger. Here's a roundup of who is campaigning.

Council member Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed for reelection in District 1. Taylor was elected in 2018 to represent the Belle Haven neighborhood, where she is a third-generation resident.

Taylor has promised to hold a monthly town hall meeting as well as send out a newsletter to keep residents informed in her campaign statement.

Council member Drew Combs is running unopposed for reelection to the District 2 seat, encompassing the Flood Triangle and Suburban Park neighborhoods. Combs has a law degree from Harvard University and had served on the Menlo Park Bicycle Commission and the Planning Commission, as well as volunteering as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

In his campaign statement, he promises to put residents first, and states his pride for restoring full funding to the police department and bringing back city programs such as gymnastics and the summer concert series.

Mayor Betsy Nash is running for District 4 against former council member Peter Ohtaki. Nash was elected to the City Council in 2018 and is currently serving as mayor after a unanimous vote from the council. District 4 neighborhoods include downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real.

She has served as a member of the Bicycle Commission and the Complete Streets Commission, and has said that she hopes to face issues of traffic congestion, housing and climate change in Menlo Park if elected. Nash also states that she has enjoyed working closely with residents and plans to continue, according to her candidate statement.

Ohtaki has served on the board of directors of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and was elected to two terms on the Menlo Park City Council starting in 2010 and ending in 2018, including two stints as mayor.

Since leaving the council, Ohtaki has been a member of the San Mateo County Transit Authority Citizens Advisory Committee. Ohtaki has vowed to oppose Senate Bill 9, the so-called duplex law, to lobby for federal infrastructure funding and to reopen programs that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in his candidate statement.

Comments

Observer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
7 hours ago
Observer, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
7 hours ago

Somewhat surprised that Taylor is running unopposed given all the discourse covered in the Almanac these past couple years.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Peter Carpenter
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
6 hours ago
Peter Carpenter, Menlo Park: Park Forest
Registered user
6 hours ago

Isn't is strange that the Menlo Balance folks are so upset that the council does not properly represent them yet none of them have the time and courage to run for office.

The great tragedy of democratic governments is that after the generations who have literally fought to establish or protect those democracies die out the vast majority of the remaining citizens have ZERO interest in serving as an elected representative.

Even worse some of those who elect to sit on the sidelines feel free to disempower their duly elected representatives.

A direct democracy is VERY hard work. The closest we have is Switzerland which has four representative elections a year
and then also votes, with a 60% turnout rate, on dozens of initiatives a year.

In contrast less than 35% of Menlo Park voters voted on Measure M.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Clarity
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
6 hours ago
Clarity, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
6 hours ago

Make no mistake -- Ohtaki is a registered Republican with a voting record in Menlo Park that did not support immigrants. That's his right, of course. For those of you who don't know this, let's be clear about his affiliations and values. Noteworthy: he voted against protections for immigrants during the Trump administration (he was the only one on Council at the time who voted "no" on this immigrant-protecting resolution that passed in our city). I would never vote for someone who has this kind of negative human rights record, hard stop. He was on the wrong side of history, and it showed his true colors. You may like that he voted against it, and that's your choice, but many of us are NOT OK with that. For those of us who do care about human rights and immigrants, let's not forget what he stood for (and what he didn't stand for) during a a very difficult and trying time in our country's history.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

lspw
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago
lspw, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
5 hours ago

Peter Ohtaki seems to have nothing to do but run for open positions, and yet he does not represent the average citizen of San Mateo County. As the previous person commented, Ohtaki is "on the wrong side of history." He's too much a representative of today's GOP to fairly represent any part of Menlo Park. I'm not in that district, so cannot vote anyway, but never voted for him before.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Belle Haven Resident
Registered user
Menlo Park: Belle Haven
2 hours ago
Belle Haven Resident, Menlo Park: Belle Haven
Registered user
2 hours ago

I'm not surprised that Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed in a district where she is well-known, trusted and widely supported.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gtspencer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 minutes ago
gtspencer, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
4 minutes ago

God forbid someone who has a different view run for office ISPW and Clarity. Once again the left labels them "trump supporters". Some of us preferred the cheaper gas prices and could deal with a few mean tweets.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.