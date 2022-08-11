With election filing period closing soon, here's who is running in local elections so far

Jones has served on the board of directors since 2017, when he was the top vote-getter, and is one of the founders of the Community Housing and Development Organization EPA CAN DO. Jones is the first African American elected to serve on the board of directors.

Menlo Park City Council

Incumbents Cecilia Taylor and Drew Combs have pulled papers to run for office in Districts 1 and 2, respectively.

Former City Council member Peter Ohtaki has pulled papers to run in District 4, opposing incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash. Ohtaki had two terms on the City Council, from 2010 to 2018, and served as mayor twice during his tenure.

Woodside Town Council

There are now four candidates running for Woodside Town Council.

Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, has filed papers to run for the District 2 seat.

She is facing off against incumbent Brian Dombkowski.

Mayor Dick Brown filed papers to run for the District 3 seat.

Former Council member Paul Goeld pulled papers to run for the two-year District 4 seat left vacant by John Carvell.

Sequoia Union High School District

There are two seats up for election on the Sequoia Union High School District's Board of Trustees.

Amy Koo and Suvarna Bhopale, Belmont-Redwood Shores School District trustees, have filed papers to run in Area A, which includes a small portion of Menlo Park north of Highway 101. The seat is currently held by trustee Alan Sarver, who has yet to pull papers to file for candidacy.

Sathvik Nori, a former student trustee on the high school district board, filed papers to run for the Area D seat, which includes parts of Menlo Park, Atherton and North Fair Oaks. Jo-ann Byrne Sockolov, a nonprofit consultant and mother, has also pulled papers to run for the seat.

Chris Thomsen, trustee for Area D, has not pulled papers to file for reelection.

Menlo Park City School District

Menlo Park City School District board member Stacey Jones told The Almanac in an email she does not plan to run for reelection. She has served on the school board since 2018.

Incumbents Sherwin Chen and Scott Saywell both have terms that expire this year and have pulled papers.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District

Brian Ross, a municipal financial adviser, and Paige Winikoff, an attorney and parent, have filed papers to run in the Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board of Trustees race.

Trustees Heather Hopkins and Gautam Nadella have pulled papers to run for reelection. Candidates are competing for three seats with full, four-year terms on the board, as well as a fourth seat with a shorter two-year term.

Hopkins, Nadella and Ross are seeking four-year terms. Winikoff is running for the two-year seat.

Trustees Cynthia Solis Yi and Molly Finn are also up for reelection but have not pulled papers.

Portola Valley School District

Two candidates, Portola Valley School District trustee Aimee Armsby and software engineer and parent Amod Setlur, have filed papers to run for four-year terms on the school board.

Trustee Bob Bauer has pulled papers to run for a two-year seat.

Trustee Anne Fazioli-Khiari is also up for reelection for a four-year term, but has not yet pulled papers to file for candidacy.

Woodside Elementary School District

Amanda Peiffer, a community volunteer, has filed papers to run for the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees.

She is running for a seat on the board along with incumbent Jenny Hayden and newcomers Ricky Yost and William Dunn. Incumbents Jennifer Zweig and Peter Bailey have not yet pulled papers to file for reelection.