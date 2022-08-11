Community briefs: Atherton horse show returns, $10,000 scholarship awarded and more

In its third year, the scholarship assists a deserving local high school senior who has demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities as well as academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

At Stanford, she plans to major in human biology and continue her research into inflammatory and rare diseases.

Close volunteers at the Stanford Red Barn and the animal fostering charity Rescue the Underdog. She also runs sustainability nonprofit EcoLogic Health. She trains and competes as a member of the Stanford Red Barn/Woodside Interscholastic Equestrian Association.

Close, who will attend Stanford University this fall, said going to college is a high-cost endeavor for her since her prior cancer diagnosis and treatment complicated her family's financial planning for college.

The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation (MPF), awarded a $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award to Iliana Close, a recent graduate of Carlmont High School and San Carlos resident, according to a Monday, Aug. 8, press release.

"We know this has been a challenging time for everyone, but we hope that those of you who are willing and able will join us in this worthy cause," event organizers say on their website.

This will mark the 50th year of the Menlo Circus Club's equestrian event, which includes riding events, an auction and a gala dinner.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Menlo Charity Horse Show in Atherton returns and started Aug. 9 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 14.

All applicants were seniors attending high school in San Mateo, Santa Clara, or San Francisco County, and who had been accepted to and plan to attend either a college, university, or other continuing education program this fall.

"In this 2022 version of the scholarship, we saw more applicants than ever," said scholarship committee chair Anne Van Camp in a statement. "These impressive applicants are deeply involved in the equestrian community, as well as in their academic commitments and community service activities. They made it more challenging than ever to select this year's recipient."

The Portola Valley Town Picnic and the Zotts to Tots fun run and bike race will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

The Circus Club is located at 190 Park Lane. Events run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. It's $10 for a daily pass or $35 for a weekly pass. Seniors and those under 12 can enter free of charge.

The horse show raises funds for Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Palo Alto. The Vista Center aims to help visually impaired individuals increase their independence by offering evaluation, counseling, education and training.

To apply, contact the Citizen's Advisory Committee Secretary's office at [email protected] Applications will be received until seats are filled.

The San Mateo County Transportation Authority is seeking applications for two seats on the Citizens Advisory Committee, a 15-member volunteer group that advises the Transportation Authority board. Volunteers serve a three-year term on the committee and must be residents of San Mateo county.

There will be road closures in town during the Zotts to Tots race. Maps will be posted to the route along Alpine and Portola Roads between the Alpine Inn and Town Center.

Community briefs: Atherton horse show returns, $10,000 scholarship awarded and more