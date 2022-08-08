Longtime Ravenswood school district trustee will not seek reelection this fall

Ana Maria Pulido, who has served on the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees for over a decade, will not run for reelection this fall.

Pulido made the announcement at a June 23 board meeting, stating that community members who might be intimidated facing off against an incumbent would know the seat would be open.

So far three candidates, incumbents Tamara Sobomehin and Mele Latu, along with former candidate Laura Nunez, have decided to run for the three open seats on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to the San Mateo County Elections Office. No other candidates have pulled nomination papers to run.

Pulido said she wants to explore other opportunities, personally and professionally, outside of the school board. She joined the board in 2010 and is the spokesperson for the San Mateo County Community College District. She previously handled public relations for the Sequoia Union High School District. Before that, she was chief operating officer for local nonprofit One East Palo Alto.

"I feel like I've earned the opportunity to explore," said Pulido, who was born and raised in East Palo Alto. "I'm really looking forward to seeing someone fill this seat who is student-centered, family-centered, community-centered. I'm the only Latina on the board; I hope someone from my community comes and represents."