Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation

Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4.

According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.

"If the adults agree to purchase alcohol for the minor, agents then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor," the statement said. "The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service."

Police said the program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from ABC through the department’s Alcohol Partnership Program.