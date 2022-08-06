News

Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation

by Malea Martin / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 6, 2022, 3:46 pm 1
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4.

According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.

"If the adults agree to purchase alcohol for the minor, agents then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor," the statement said. "The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service."

Police said the program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from ABC through the department’s Alcohol Partnership Program.

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California.

Comments

Brian
Menlo Park: The Willows
10 hours ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
10 hours ago

Every time the Almanac publishes an article like this they always decline to mention the stores/restaurants where the violations occurred. I can understand not mentioning the name of the person who was arrested or cited as they have not been convicted yet but I do not see the issue reporting where the violation occurred. It is pretty relevant information for a story like this and some of us would prefer to not do business with places that sell alcohol to minors.

