Atherton residents turned out for the town's National Night Out event at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual events held across the country aim to build ties between the community and their local police and first responders. Kids at the event tried on firefighter gear, got hands-on experience with a drone used by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and played with animals in a petting zoo.

Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders