Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders

Atherton residents turned out for the town's National Night Out event at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual events held across the country aim to build ties between the community and their local police and first responders. Kids at the event tried on firefighter gear, got hands-on experience with a drone used by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and played with animals in a petting zoo.
Menlo Park Firefighter-Paramedic Scott Stancil helps put firefighter gear on Joey, 7, at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.
Menlo Park Firefighter Paramedic Scott Stancil pets bunnies alongside two young girls visiting the petting zoo area at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.
Theo, 7, works the controls of a drone used by Menlo Park Search and Rescue to see an infrared view of his parents at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.
