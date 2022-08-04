Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders

Children run across the grass at Atherton's National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Adam Pardee / Special to the Almanac

News

Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders

Children run across the grass at Atherton's National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Adam Pardee / Special to the Almanac

by Adam Pardee / Contributor

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 4, 2022, 11:15 am 0

Atherton residents turned out for the town's National Night Out event at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual events held across the country aim to build ties between the community and their local police and first responders. Kids at the event tried on firefighter gear, got hands-on experience with a drone used by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and played with animals in a petting zoo.

Menlo Park Firefighter-Paramedic Scott Stancil helps put firefighter gear on Joey, 7, at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Menlo Park Firefighter Paramedic Scott Stancil pets bunnies alongside two young girls visiting the petting zoo area at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Theo, 7, works the controls of a drone used by Menlo Park Search and Rescue to see an infrared view of his parents at the Atherton National Night Out at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Atherton shows up for a Night Out of fun with first responders

by Adam Pardee / Contributor

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 4, 2022, 11:15 am

Atherton residents turned out for the town's National Night Out event at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual events held across the country aim to build ties between the community and their local police and first responders. Kids at the event tried on firefighter gear, got hands-on experience with a drone used by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and played with animals in a petting zoo.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.