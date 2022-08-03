Four suspects sought in attempted residential burglary in Woodside Tuesday

Investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for four men suspected in an attempted robbery Tuesday of a home in the 100 block of Kenmore Way in Woodside.

Deputies responded to a 8:50 p.m. report of the crime and found the front door of the home damaged. The investigation determined that four men damaged the front door and entered the home but then fled upon realizing that the home was occupied.

Police said video surveillance cameras revealed a vehicle of interest in the area at the same time as the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.