Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Housing launches campaign

A group of Menlo Park residents celebrated the kick-off of the Menlo Park Neighbors for Affordable Homes campaign on Sunday, July 31. The group formed to oppose the Menlo Balance initiative, claiming that if it passes in November, it would do damage to equitable housing in Menlo Park.
The community group, which goes by the acronym MPNAH, seeks to promote the creation of affordable housing throughout Menlo Park. On the to-do list: oppose another resident-led grassroots organization, Menlo Balance.
Menlo Balance's initiative would revoke the city council’s ability to change the zoning of single-family lots. Instead it would require a popular vote in a general election to build multifamily housing on any property currently zoned as a single-family lot. Some critics fear that this would halt future developments for high-density housing in large swaths of the city.
A study commissioned by the city of Menlo Park found that zoning would be frozen throughout 80% of areas zoned for residential uses in Menlo Park without a public vote, including 53 lots eligible for development. Proponents of the initiative say that it would give residents a voice in approving large developments.
MPNAH is campaigning against Menlo Balance's initiative. One development that would be deterred by the passage of the initiative is located at the Flood School lot, where the Ravenswood City School District aims to create up to 90 units of affordable housing.
Adina Levin, a Menlo Park resident and one of the group's leaders, said that she's worried about the effects of the initiative on both housing in Menlo Park and other local projects, such as rebuilding the Menlo Park Fire District headquarters on Middlefield Road that is currently zoned under single-family housing.
“(I want residents) to know what the ballot measure actually does in terms of preventing affordable housing," said Levin, adding that the effects would be a loss of housing in high-opportunity areas and an impact on non-housing developments such as the fire district headquarters.
Karen Grove, a Menlo Park resident and another leader of the group, said MPNAH was formed a few weeks ago as residents became aware of the initiative and heard that the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo warned that the initiative could have a regional impact.
"We're especially concerned about this measure because it would have citywide implications and region-wide implications," said Evelyn Stivers, executive director of the county Housing Leadership Council, an organization with the goal of furthering accessible and affordable housing within San Mateo County. "I'm afraid that if it passes and goes into effect, every small city in the Bay Area and in the state is gonna say, 'Oh, yeah, we'll pass one like that too,' and that would be really, really hard on the state for us to meet our housing needs and for us to come up with creative solutions to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable residents."
The launch event included several speeches, including one from Andrew Lie, a trustee from the Jefferson Union High School District where affordable teacher housing has been built in Daly City. The event also had informational stations on the impact of housing on communities, including one on environmental sustainability.
“Environmental justice and housing justice are inherently connected,” said Cade Cannedy with Climate Resilient Communities. “Your first and most immediate environment is your home, and all of the climate effects that we're concerned about, extreme heat, smoke, air quality, flooding, sea level rise, all those issues are going to be mediated by the quality, safety, affordability and accessibility of housing.”
Another station laid out the long history of segregation in Menlo Park’s school districts and housing. Juanita Croft, who said she has lived in Belle Haven for a long time, said that Menlo Park has a history of redlining and discrimination dating back to the 1940s when Belle Haven and Ravenswood High School were both segregated, according to Croft.
“The issue with Menlo Balance is that, quite frankly, they're using an old discriminatory practice to discriminate against affordable housing, and so they're using the single-family detached dwelling home as a strategy for segregation,” Croft said.
She added that the state has already struck down similar bills as a discriminatory practice, and that Menlo Park would be liable for a lawsuit if the initiative was to pass.
Information about MPNAH is on its website.
It is great to see a group of well informed citizens willing to mobilize against the fear based Menlo Balance initiative which is both unwise from a policy perspective and would have the predictable consequence of neighborhoods voting in their own best interest to APPROVE density increases in other neighborhoods.
a) Like other putative housing projects near the bay, it may need to be abandoned if Indian skeletons are encountered when digging. That has happened in the past.
b) Whatever happened to living where you can afford? Like others do.
My parents were always renters. Even in Palo Alto. I got off that track by first renting downtown. Buying a condo downtown. Saving for a downpayment. And then buying a single family home (Also - find an enlightened realtor - and an enlightened bank. We have them here.)
And also - don't be afraid to use your real name - adds a lot of credibility when you do.
b)
Neighbors for Affordable Homes? Why not call it Menlo Together?
I hope Ms Rebosio updates her article to include the highly relevant addition that Adina Levin and Karen Grove are leaders of Menlo Together, the pro-density, pro-electrification and anti-natural gas group that has been deeply involved in city politics, and has close ties to three current members of our city council.
Ms Levin and Ms Grove are entitled to promote causes they believe in, but if the Almanac is going to report on their initiative, they owe it to their readers to get all the pertinent information out there so the public to come to their own conclusions.
Let me add that I am not unsympathetic.
Until I was 13 I grew up in a 1-bedroom apartment in a 6-story brick apartment building across from subway tracks,, where the bedroom was used by my parents. I slept in a hallway by the front door on a pull-out couch.
And I am grateful for the NYC school system, and Brooklyn Museum.
What ever happened to people living near where they work? That is not going to happen as long as only rich people can afford Menlo Park.
I am so grateful that my fellow citizens are standing up to the tribalism of Menlo Balance. The nimbyism that opposes and stifles affordable housing on the Peninsula is something that must be exposed and opposed.
How much housing is proposed in District 4?
How much housing is proposed in District 5?
This seems to be just another face of Menlo Together. Why not use the name Menlo Together? I think because people know it and are not sympathetic to what they have been pushing for years. I support the initiative and will advocate for it. When three members of the city council won't even support our public parks enough to take housing development in the parks off the table, initiatives like this are necessary. People paid a high premium to live in Menlo Park, and news flash they were not born rich, they worked hard to get their houses. Now the City Council wants to come in and drastically change the characters of the neighborhoods without a thought to the existing residents? Time to step up and take back some control of our own neighborhoods.