Sequoia Union High School District set to consider a more than half a billion-dollar bond measure

The Sequoia Union High School District has been seeking public input on a proposed bond measure for the November ballot that, according to early estimates, could authorize the district to seek a bond of up to $801 million.

A trio of resolutions are up for consideration and are headed to the board on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Option A includes a reduced amount of $591.5 million with a tax rate of $14; Option B includes a bond of $650.5 million with a tax rate of $16, and; Option C includes a bond of $801 million with a tax rate of $19. Each tax rate is expressed per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.

According to a district spokesperson, the most recent renovations at campuses across the district took place after the Measure A bond passed in 2014, which cost the district $265 million and passed with a 65.7% vote. Many large projects were completed, but not all classrooms were fully renovated, said Richard Gebin, Sequoia Union High School District spokesperson.

Many schools have not been updated for 50 years, according to district officials. While the individual costs of projects are not yet available, district officials plan to not only make big-ticket upgrades to classrooms and facilities but use funds to upgrade plumbing equipment and electrical ventilation, among other things, Gebin said.

Another big ticket item on the district’s list is updating athletic facilities, Gebin said. Earlier this month, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported that a busted water pipe in a basketball court at Sequoia High had caused irreparable damage to the gym floor. The school has already started demolishing its floor, the publication reported. The Almanac's sister publication, the Redwood City Pulse, has reached out to the district for comment.