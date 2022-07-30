News

After threats to walk away, Menlo Park agrees to extend Burgess Pool operating contract for one year

Contractor Team Sheeper sought financial concessions, five-year agreement for public pool operation

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Solo Aquatics Age Group students practice the "Kick six freestyle" drill, Friday, Oct. 15, at Burgess Pool in Menlo Park. Michelle Le/The Almanac

A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year was approved by the City Council at the July 26 council meeting.

The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheeper had also previously requested an end to a revenue-sharing agreement with the city.

The contract extension means Sheeper would retain exclusive use of the city-owned facilities, including the operation of aquatic programs from swim lessons and recreational swimming to masters programs.

The approval comes on the heels of a contentious debate last month, in which multiple council members expressed dissatisfaction with Sheeper's requested terms. Members of the public have been divided, voicing both compliments and grievances about Sheeper's management of the pool.

The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF.

Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

