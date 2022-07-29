November election: More candidates enter local council, school board races

Election season is well underway as more candidates pull papers to run for office across the Midpeninsula.

Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local city councils and school boards on the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection.

Las Lomitas

Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustees Heather Hopkins and Gautam Nadella have pulled papers to run for reelection. There are three seats for four-year terms open on the board and one for a two-year term.

Nadella has filed his candidate papers for a four-year term. Trustees Cynthia Solis Yi and Molly Finn are also up for reelection but have not pulled papers.

Portola Valley School District

Portola Valley School District trustee Bob Bauer has pulled papers to run for reelection this fall for a two-year seat.