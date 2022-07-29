News

November election: More candidates enter local council, school board races

by Angela Swartz and Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Fri, Jul 29, 2022
Voting booths inside the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room in Menlo Park on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

Election season is well underway as more candidates pull papers to run for office across the Midpeninsula.

Here's a roundup of those who are looking to run for local city councils and school boards on the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have until Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers, subject to a five-day extension if no incumbents run for reelection.

Las Lomitas

Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustees Heather Hopkins and Gautam Nadella have pulled papers to run for reelection. There are three seats for four-year terms open on the board and one for a two-year term.

Nadella has filed his candidate papers for a four-year term. Trustees Cynthia Solis Yi and Molly Finn are also up for reelection but have not pulled papers.

Portola Valley School District

Portola Valley School District trustee Bob Bauer has pulled papers to run for reelection this fall for a two-year seat.

Trustees Aimee Armsby and Anne Fazioli-Khiari are also up for reelection, but for four-year terms. Neither has pulled papers to file for candidacy.

Menlo Park City School District

Incumbent Sherwin Chen has pulled papers for the Menlo Park City School District Board of Trustees race this fall. There are three seats open.

Trustees Stacey Jones and Scott Saywell, who are also up for reelection, have not yet pulled papers.

Ravenswood City School District

Ravenswood City School District trustees Tamara Sobomehin and Mele Latu have pulled papers to run for the district's school board. There are three open seats.

Sobomehin has filed her candidate papers. Ana Maria Pulido is up for reelection, but has not yet pulled papers.

Woodside Elementary School District

Incumbent Jenny Hayden pulled papers to run for reelection to the Woodside Elementary School District Board of Trustees.

Newcomers Ricky Yost and William Dunn have filed candidate papers to run in the race as well. Incumbents Jennifer Zweig and Peter Bailey have not yet pulled papers.

There are three open seats on the board.

Sequoia Union High School District

There are three seats up for election on the Sequoia Union High School District's Board of Trustees.

Sathvik Nori, a former student trustee on the board, is running for the Area D seat, which includes parts of Menlo Park, Atherton and North Fair Oaks. Suvarna Bhopale, a Belmont-Redwood Shores School District trustee, is running in Area A, which includes a small portion of Menlo Park north of Highway 101.

Trustee Alan Sarver is up for reelection in Area A, while Chris Thomsen is up for reelection in Area D. Neither have pulled papers.

