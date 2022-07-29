Community briefs: National Nights Out and horse clinic with Olympic equestrian

National Night Out

Atherton will host its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.

There will be barbecue, bounce houses, face painting, music and more, at the event intended to bring neighborhoods together to meet local police and fire department staff.

Email Francesca Reyes, office specialist, at [email protected] or call 650-752-0500 if you have questions about the event.

Menlo Park will also host a National Night Out at six locations: Little House, 800 Middle Ave., from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; Seminary Oaks Park, 299 Santa Monica Ave., from 5 to 9 p.m.; Cafe Zoë, 1929 Menalto Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.; Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.; Arbor Block Party, 900 block of Arbor Road, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and University Block Party, 300 Block of University Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents can also register to host local block parties on the city's website.

Olympic equestrian hosts horse-riding clinic in Woodside