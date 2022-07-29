Community briefs: National Nights Out and horse clinic with Olympic equestrian

Atherton will host its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.
There will be barbecue, bounce houses, face painting, music and more, at the event intended to bring neighborhoods together to meet local police and fire department staff.
Email Francesca Reyes, office specialist, at [email protected] or call 650-752-0500 if you have questions about the event.
Menlo Park will also host a National Night Out at six locations: Little House, 800 Middle Ave., from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; Seminary Oaks Park, 299 Santa Monica Ave., from 5 to 9 p.m.; Cafe Zoë, 1929 Menalto Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.; Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m.; Arbor Block Party, 900 block of Arbor Road, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and University Block Party, 300 Block of University Drive from 6 to 8 p.m.
Residents can also register to host local block parties on the city's website.
Two-time Olympic silver medalist Jim Wofford will be hosting a clinic on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, in Woodside on gymnastics and stage-jumping, as well as cross-country horseback riding. The two-day event, held at The Horse Park at Woodside, will be available to all ages and abilities.
Wofford, former president of the American Horse Shows Association, is "a living legend known internationally in eventing as an outstanding coach, teacher, author and Olympian," according to a press release from The Horse Park.
Each of the two days will start with a one-hour lecture and Q&A session with Wofford from 8 to 9 a.m. Following the lecture, Wofford will lead three two-hour sessions of between six to eight riders on gymnastics and stage-jumping during Saturday's session and cross country during Sunday's session.
The clinic serves as part of The Horse Park at Woodside's "ongoing educational efforts to provide interesting and informative events to our surrounding community," according to the press release.
Those interested and seeking more information can contact event organizer Kay Hitch at 650-326-1681 or [email protected] The entry form for the clinic can be found here.
