Ecumenical Hunger Program seeks school supplies for students in need

Community members can contribute backpacks, gift cards, other materials

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

School supply kits that include binders, color supplies, notebooks and other materials. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

With the start of the new school year just weeks away, the Ecumenical Hunger Program is hosting its annual back-to-school donation drive. The East Palo Alto nonprofit is asking for school supplies, as well as clothes, books and other items.

The organization stressed the importance of making sure no student is left behind. Last year, the organization distributed school supplies to 412 students in the greater East Palo Alto area. This year, the nonprofit expects the demand to be even greater based on the current volume of requests, according to Lesia Preston, executive director of the Ecumenical Hunger Program.

In addition to clothes, backpacks, hygiene products and school supplies, the nonprofit also is requesting gift cards that families will use to shop for their children. Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco are the most popular choices, according to Preston.

The annual event serves hundreds of students in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood who are in need of donations to reduce the outside stressors of the school experience.

Families who wish to benefit from the program can register with Ecumenical Hunger until supplies run out, according to Preston. Anyone who wishes to donate is encouraged to do so as soon as possible, although there is no deadline.

Gift cards and donations can be dropped off at 2411 Pulgas Ave. in East Palo Alto on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 650-323-7781 or go to ehpcares.org.

If you know of an organization hosting a back-to-school donation drive, send detailed information, including requested items, the deadline for donations and a point of contact, to Digital Editor Jamey Padojino at [email protected].

