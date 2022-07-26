News

Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 26, 2022, 11:12 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Members of the Masters Swimming team focus on aerobic exercise with freestyle swimming, in the performance pool at Burgess Recreation Center, Wednesday, September 9, 2009. Photo by Michelle Le.

A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting.

The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheeper had also previously requested an end to a revenue-sharing agreement with the city.

The contract extension means Sheeper would retain exclusive use of the city-owned facilities, including operation of aquatic programs from swim lessons and recreational swimming to masters programs.

Tuesday's discussion and possible approval comes on the heels of a contentious debate last month, in which multiple council members expressed dissatisfaction with Sheeper’s requested terms. Members of the public have been divided, voicing both compliments and grievances about Sheeper's management of the pool.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Members of the public can voice their opinions on the contract at the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and is available on Zoom and at Menlo Park City Hall. The contract is available to view in tonight's meeting agenda, or below.

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF.

Meet the winners!

Meet the winners!

Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 26, 2022, 11:12 am

A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting.

The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheeper had also previously requested an end to a revenue-sharing agreement with the city.

The contract extension means Sheeper would retain exclusive use of the city-owned facilities, including operation of aquatic programs from swim lessons and recreational swimming to masters programs.

Tuesday's discussion and possible approval comes on the heels of a contentious debate last month, in which multiple council members expressed dissatisfaction with Sheeper’s requested terms. Members of the public have been divided, voicing both compliments and grievances about Sheeper's management of the pool.

Members of the public can voice their opinions on the contract at the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and is available on Zoom and at Menlo Park City Hall. The contract is available to view in tonight's meeting agenda, or below.

Comments

Happy Resident
Registered user
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
4 hours ago
Happy Resident, Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
Registered user
4 hours ago

The contract should be extended for a minimum of 5 years with a five year option for Sheeper to renew. This outsourcing has been one of the most successful endeavors ever undertaken in Menlo Park. No wonder it gets so much criticism. It is almost too good to be true.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Debbie
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
1 hour ago
Debbie, Menlo Park: University Heights
Registered user
1 hour ago

Have to agree, Tim Sheeper has provided a great public asset to our community. The morning water aerobics community serves a lot of people. Great staff, great facility. Thank you Tim & Menlo Swim Staff.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.