Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year

A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting.
The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheeper had also previously requested an end to a revenue-sharing agreement with the city.
The contract extension means Sheeper would retain exclusive use of the city-owned facilities, including operation of aquatic programs from swim lessons and recreational swimming to masters programs.
Tuesday's discussion and possible approval comes on the heels of a contentious debate last month, in which multiple council members expressed dissatisfaction with Sheeper’s requested terms. Members of the public have been divided, voicing both compliments and grievances about Sheeper's management of the pool.
Members of the public can voice their opinions on the contract at the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. and is available on Zoom and at Menlo Park City Hall. The contract is available to view in tonight's meeting agenda, or below.
Comments
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The contract should be extended for a minimum of 5 years with a five year option for Sheeper to renew. This outsourcing has been one of the most successful endeavors ever undertaken in Menlo Park. No wonder it gets so much criticism. It is almost too good to be true.
Menlo Park: University Heights
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Have to agree, Tim Sheeper has provided a great public asset to our community. The morning water aerobics community serves a lot of people. Great staff, great facility. Thank you Tim & Menlo Swim Staff.