Community college district looks to boost workforce housing in Woodside

She said she's been saving about $800 to $900 a month by living on campus, in addition to not having to fill up her gas tank to commute from her former home in Pacifica. She intends to stay through her seven-year lease.

"Visiting with my colleagues has really meant a lot," said Kealoha, a student life and leadership manager at Cañada. She moved in when she was returning from maternity leave when the campus reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. "Housing in the Bay Area is difficult, impacted and expensive. The timing worked out beautifully. My spouse just started at a brand new job in Redwood City and we are able to build up a community which has been so incredible."

Kealoha, an employee of the community college, moved with her family into a two-bedroom, below-market-rate apartment in the Cañada Vista complex on campus in October. The development is located at 1 Olive Court on 3.8-acre of land annexed from Woodside to Redwood City in 2008.

It's moments like watching her 1-year-old daughter Kohana take her first wobbly steps on the Cañada College campus that make Michiko Kealoha really feel part of the community.

Town staff said in a recent memo to the Woodside Town Council that in the San Mateo County Community College District's draft facilities master plan, there is a need for 250 units across its three campuses. The district noted that it doesn't yet have the funds to construct all those units.

In the 2015 housing element, Woodside town staff said the land in the 2015 multifamily housing overlay at Cañada College could be used to develop affordable senior housing, which was not built during its eight-year cycle.

On-campus district housing is available, for up to seven-year leases, to faculty and staff members who plan to be first-time homebuyers in the future, according to the district website. Employees are strongly encouraged use the money they save on reduced rent toward a down payment for a house in the area. The district also has a loan program for first-time homebuyers that helps supplement a down payment.

The Cañada Vista development includes two, three-story buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and a community/recreation center, according to the project developer's website . A one-bedroom unit rents for $1,175 to $1,400 monthly, while a two-bedroom costs $1,450 to $1,600 per month, according to Ana Maria Pulido, the college district's director of public affairs. The average rent in Redwood City in February was $3,255, according to Rentcafe , an apartment listing service.

The San Mateo County Community College District has identified several locations on the Woodside campus where it could develop housing. There are already portions of campus designated for multifamily zoning, which was approved by the town during the 2015-23 housing element .

As part of the agreement between Woodside and Redwood City, 24 of the 65 housing units required to be built in Woodside between 2007 and 2014 through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process were transferred to Redwood City's allocation. Under the agreement, Woodside's RHNA number was reduced from 65 to 41 and Redwood City's number was increased from 1,832 to 1,856.

"I wouldn't have been able to save money at the rate I did without the savings living at Cañada Vista," she said. She estimates they saved about $1,000 a month. "Now that I'm commuting I really miss living close. ... It was a seven-minute walk from my apartment door to my office door. ... I had the opportunity to get to know other colleagues from other colleges; you see them when walking your dog."

Megan Rodriguez Antone, director of community relations and marketing for Cañada College, lived at the Cañada Vista for almost five years before saving enough money to buy a home in Castro Valley in 2020. She and her husband were on the waiting list for the below-market-rate housing complex for a little under a year.

The master plan does not specify a number of proposed housing units at each campus location, though an official with the district said it would be fair to assume about 80 units, roughly one-third of the needed 250 units, could be at Cañada College if funding becomes available, the memo states.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Community college district looks to boost workforce housing in Woodside

A quarter of the town's proposed housing element units are designated for Cañada College