Candidates jump into Midpeninsula council races with flood of new filings

by Cameron Rebosio and Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 21, 2022, 10:05 am 1
Voting stickers and other voting materials outside St. Timothy's Church in Mountain View on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

Monday, July 18, marked the first day candidates could pull papers to run for office in the Nov. 8 general election.

Here's a roundup of those who decided to throw their hat in the ring.

Menlo Park

Seats in Districts 1, 2 and 4 are up grabs in Menlo Park this fall.

Mayor Betsy Nash has pulled papers to run for reelection in District 4.

Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor has announced she plans to run for reelection in District 1.

Councilman Drew Combs had yet to respond to Almanac inquiries about whether he will seek reelection to his District 2 seat.

Atherton

Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer pulled papers this week to seek reelection.

DeGolia served as mayor in 2021 and 2022 and first joined the council in 2013.

Widmer has been on the council since 2010.

Bob Polito, who is serving out the rest of former Vice Mayor Mike Lempres' term that ends in November, stated when he was appointed that he does not intend to run this fall. Polito has not pulled papers.

Portola Valley

Council members John Richards and Maryann Derwin have told The Almanac they will not seek reelection. Mayor Craig Hughes said he plans to run this fall.

Mary Hufty, Planning Commissioner Judith Hasko and Dale Pfau pulled papers to run for the Portola Valley Town Council.

Hufty last ran for council in 2020. The town removed Pfau as the Wildfire Preparedness Committee's vice chair in April, but didn't explain why.

Woodside

Woodside Mayor Dick Brown and Councilman Brian Dombkowski are seeking reelection this fall, along with former Councilman Paul Goeld, who pulled papers to run for the seat left open by John Carvell's resignation. Read the full story here.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Three seats are up for election this fall. No candidates have pulled papers yet to run in November.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, to file candidate papers. For offices without eligible incumbents seeking reelection, the candidate filing period is open for an additional five calendar days and closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Candidates may file in person or provide the elections office a written request to receive candidate filing documents electronically.

