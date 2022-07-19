News

Local Rep. Jackie Speier arrested outside Supreme Court at abortion rights protest

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 19, 2022, 4:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rep. Jackie Speier was arrested along with 34 others at an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on July 19, 2022. Courtesy U.S. House Office of Photography.

Rep Jackie Speier was one of two U.S. representatives from the Bay Area who were among 17 members of Congress and 35 people overall who were arrested Tuesday afternoon in an abortion rights protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Rep. Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, were among those arrested as part of a group of demonstrators who were blocking a street near the Supreme Court building on July 19. Speier's district includes a portion of Menlo Park and parts of Woodside, and runs from San Francisco south to East Palo Alto on the Midpeninsula and San Gregorio on the Coastside.

They were arrested on suspicion of crowding, obstructing or incommoding, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Rep. Jackie Speier was one of two Bay Area congresswomen arrested at an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on July 19, 2022. Via Speier's Twitter account.

The protest comes after last month's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional protections for pregnant people seeking an abortion across the nation and prompting some states to quickly ban abortions.

Lee wrote on social media in a post that shared photos, "One has a moral responsibility to push back against unjust laws. Today, I am standing up for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy with the millions who have had their rights stripped away by inhumane policies."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Speier wrote on Twitter, "I've never been arrested before but I can hear the late congressman John Lewis imploring me to get in good trouble. We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy."

She also posted a video of her speaking at the protest, and chanting "We won't go back."

Other members of Congress arrested included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who shared on social media that Lee was the first person arrested at Tuesday's demonstration and that the members of Congress made it back in time for votes on bills later in the day.

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 2 days!

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 2 days!

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Local Rep. Jackie Speier arrested outside Supreme Court at abortion rights protest

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 19, 2022, 4:41 pm

Rep Jackie Speier was one of two U.S. representatives from the Bay Area who were among 17 members of Congress and 35 people overall who were arrested Tuesday afternoon in an abortion rights protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Rep. Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, were among those arrested as part of a group of demonstrators who were blocking a street near the Supreme Court building on July 19. Speier's district includes a portion of Menlo Park and parts of Woodside, and runs from San Francisco south to East Palo Alto on the Midpeninsula and San Gregorio on the Coastside.

They were arrested on suspicion of crowding, obstructing or incommoding, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

The protest comes after last month's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional protections for pregnant people seeking an abortion across the nation and prompting some states to quickly ban abortions.

Lee wrote on social media in a post that shared photos, "One has a moral responsibility to push back against unjust laws. Today, I am standing up for reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy with the millions who have had their rights stripped away by inhumane policies."

Speier wrote on Twitter, "I've never been arrested before but I can hear the late congressman John Lewis imploring me to get in good trouble. We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy."

She also posted a video of her speaking at the protest, and chanting "We won't go back."

Other members of Congress arrested included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who shared on social media that Lee was the first person arrested at Tuesday's demonstration and that the members of Congress made it back in time for votes on bills later in the day.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.