News

Four arrested for allegedly stealing $50K worth of lululemon merchandise

Police: Fifth shoplifter remains at large

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 19, 2022, 9:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Four alleged shoplifters who took 100 pairs of leggings valued at more than $12,000 from the lululemon store at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto were arrested on July 17, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Four people who allegedly stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise in a shoplifting spree that spanned three lululemon stores on the Peninsula were arrested at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday. A fifth person is still at large, police said.

Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress theft at the Stanford Shopping Center store at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release. Officers arrived and detained four people, police said. Police said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.

The man captured in this surveillance image is wanted for allegedly shoplifting from the lululemon store at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

According to police, four people entered the store along with a fifth person, whom police were not aware of until a further investigation.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage, in the parking lot, along with several bags full of items. The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.

Two Sacramento residents, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old Carmichael woman were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The fourth person is a 16-year-old girl who was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the same offenses.

Anyone with any information about the case, including the identity of the fifth suspect, is asked to call the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected]

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 3 days!

The best businesses of 2022 will be revealed in 3 days!

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Four arrested for allegedly stealing $50K worth of lululemon merchandise

Police: Fifth shoplifter remains at large

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 19, 2022, 9:58 am

Four people who allegedly stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise in a shoplifting spree that spanned three lululemon stores on the Peninsula were arrested at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday. A fifth person is still at large, police said.

Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress theft at the Stanford Shopping Center store at 180 El Camino Real, police said in a press release. Officers arrived and detained four people, police said. Police said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.

According to police, four people entered the store along with a fifth person, whom police were not aware of until a further investigation.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage, in the parking lot, along with several bags full of items. The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.

Two Sacramento residents, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old Carmichael woman were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.

The fourth person is a 16-year-old girl who was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the same offenses.

Anyone with any information about the case, including the identity of the fifth suspect, is asked to call the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected]

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.