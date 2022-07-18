Community briefs: new funds for pedestrian and bike tunnel, summer concert series and more

The Menlo Park City School District Board of Trustees approved hiring Danielle O'Brien as Hillview Middle School's interim principal for the 2022-23 school year at a June 9 meeting .

The funding, which will be voted on by the House of Representatives next week, aims to improve pedestrian safety in Menlo Park through safe track crossing.

"I think that what is essential in all of these projects is to cover where people move," Eshoo said. "Whether you're a pedestrian, whether you're someone riding a bike, riding in a car, everyone benefits from this."

The funding comes as part of $21.4 million in the 2023 Appropriations bill for the residents of her congressional district, including $8.5 million for Caltrain crossings.

Representative Anna Eshoo has secured $4.5 million in federal funding for a pedestrian and bike tunnel under Caltrain tracks on Middle Avenue in Menlo Park, to be voted on by the House of Representatives.

The board is composed of five members and currently has a vacancy for a term which would expire in February 2025. It meets on the first and third Monday of each month.

Woodside residents with an interest in local architecture are encouraged to apply to fill a vacant seat on the Architectural and Site Review Board (ASRB). The board evaluates residential applications for key architectural aspects such as landscape and design in order to make recommendations to the town's planning director.

For more information on the concert series, go here .

Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band, performing on Thursday, Sept. 15, is a local California band that blends soul, funk, Americana and jazz with intergenerational talent.

The Joint Chiefs Band, performing on Thursday, Aug. 25, is a funk, acid jazz and R&B band that likes to make its audience dance.

The concert series is free and takes place at the Portola Valley Town Center, at 765 Portola Road, between 5:30 to 8 p.m., with each event including food trucks.

The district also hired Chih Mei Chung as a transitional kindergarten (TK) teacher. The district is adding a TK program this fall.

O'Brien has served as the associate principal at the Menlo Park middle school. She will be the school's first female principal, according to Trustee Francesca Segrè's newsletter .

Community briefs: new funds for pedestrian and bike tunnel, summer concert series and more