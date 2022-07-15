Menlo Park comes to an agreement with Tim Sheeper on Burgess Pool management

Menlo Park city staff reportedly has come to an agreement with Tim Sheeper of Menlo Swim and Sport on the continued management of Burgess Pool.

The two parties have agreed to a one-year contract between Sheeper and the city, and the terms will be presented before the Menlo Park City Council at its upcoming July 26 meeting, according to an email sent out by Tim Sheeper on July 13.

The email did not reveal other terms in the agreement, but more information will be available in in the pending City Council agenda, expected to be published on July 21. Sheeper did not respond to requests for comment.

When asked about the news of a contract, Sean Reinhart, Library and Community Services director declined to comment, saying on July 15 that further information would be available July 21.

If a majority of the council votes in favor of the terms, Sheeper will continue management of Burgess Pool through August 31, 2023.