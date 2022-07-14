Grazing goats carry out wildfire prevention work in PV

The wildfire last month in the nearby Emerald Hills , which caused residents to evacuate their homes, was a sobering reminder of the dangers of fire on the Peninsula.

The goats, on the other hand, consume most of the grass, which leave behind that could burn, he said. The Sequoias has used goats at its Tamalpais retirement community in the past with success.

"As the wildfire threats continually increase, we step up our fuel mitigation efforts to minimize the fire danger," said Glen Mullins, The Sequoias' director of environmental services, in an email. "In the past weed-whacking equipment was used to knock down the winter grasses but this leaves the weeds (fuel) behind."

Some 99 goats and sheep have been grazing on flammable brush on the hills, creek and land adjacent to the Sequoia Trail over the last few weeks. Toto, a Dobermann, stands guard against mountain lions who might prey on the animals.

His work has brought him back to the Bay Area for periods of time and he just completed a project in Hillsborough.

After seeing the goats' work at The Sequoias, the town of Portola Valley asked the Orozco to stick around a while longer and do work on town-owned land along the Sequoia Trail.

How does one get into this line of work? Orozco, a longtime Sunnyvale resident, moved to the Central Valley two years ago in search of a quieter life. He bought 10 acres of land and eventually picked up goats and sheep to keep his weeds under control. He already ran a landscaping business, but decided to begin the natural vegetation management work following a suggestion from someone who bought one of his baby goats.

It's high season — which begins in April for MO Landscape Contractor Inc., the Central Valley-based company managing the project. Owner Miguel Orozco told The Almanac during a visit to the site on a particularly sweltering day last week that his company is there to remove all flammable brush including ivy and poison oak — that could create a fire. He performs what he describes as a "deep clean."

By Halloween, when the rain starts, Orozco shuts down his goat business for the season. It gets muddy and goats are prone to pneumonia in wet conditions, he said.

There are other threats to the animals as well. Bees can create underground nests and if they sting goats, they can kill them, Orozco said.

Orozco has lost two goats and a lamb to mountain lions in Portola Valley. He said he had to move the babies away from the site because they tend to attract the predators. Mothers that are close to giving birth will be removed.

SLIDESHOW: Miguel Orozco, owner of MO Landscaping Inc., with his dog Toto, on July 8, 2022, at The Sequoias in Portola Valley. The dog is helping guard sheep and goats working on the site. Photo by Angela Swartz.

"It's really hard to be on the hills for months away from family," he said. "I can not do it myself. ... You can barely see your kids during the high seasons." His team stays onsite with the goats 24/7.

In 2018 , Forbes reported that having herds of goats clean up large-scale vegetation was a "tiny, yet steadily growing, eco-conscious business." The publication noted that there were several hundred of these businesses operating at the time.

Grazing goats carry out wildfire prevention work in PV