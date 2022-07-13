Woodside council sends draft housing element to the state

"I love the fresh air in the morning when I'm walking," Christopher Canellos told the council on Tuesday night. "I love looking up in the sky at night and seeing the Big Dipper. I don't want to see this town lose any of the charm, the beauty it has."

The town's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) brings a larger increase in the number of units to plan for than in cycles past. The town was required to plan for 62 units last cycle and 328 units this time.

Speakers told the council on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, about everything from their concerns about more building resulting in increased traffic and fire danger to the "desecration" of Woodside's rural character. The council ultimately voted 5-1, with Mayor Dick Brown in opposition, to a modified version of the town's housing plan, which made some concessions but left much of the multifamily housing plans in place.

After two hours of public comments, many in opposition to new multifamily housing units in town, Woodside's draft housing element is on its way to the state for review.

Town staff plan to send the draft housing element to the state on Friday, July 15, at which point a 90-day review by the state will be triggered.

In the 2015 element, town staff said the land in the 2015 overlay at Cañada could be used to potentially develop affordable senior housing, which was not built during the cycle.

As part of the agreement between Woodside and Redwood City, 24 of the 65 housing units required to be built in Woodside between 2007 and 2014 through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process were transferred to Redwood City's allocation. Under the agreement, Woodside's RHNA allocation was reduced from 65 to 41 and Redwood City's number was increased from 1,832 to 1,856.

The housing project, known as Cañada Vista , includes two three-story buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and a community/recreation center at 1 Olive Court, according to the project developer's website .

There are 60 units of housing on the Cañada campus off of Farm Hill Road for faculty and staff, which is located on 3.8-acre of land annexed to Redwood City in 2008, according to the town's 2015-22 housing element .

Levine also recommends commissioning an environmental impact report (EIR) to study the impacts of upzoning to allow 20 units per acre in Woodside in all neighborhoods located within half a mile of transit stops. The group would also like the town to allow development up to 20 units an acre in its commercial zone, and upzone for 10 units per acre within a quarter of a mile of this area to minimize the impact of new housing by allowing it in the center of town, near amenities and transit corridors.

"This is not just a technical exercise; this is an opportunity to demonstrate Woodside's genuine commitment to promoting housing at all levels of affordability by implementing new policies," said HLC Policy Manager Jeremy Levine.

The Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, which was founded to build a network of people who support the development of new housing, gave the town several suggestions for improving its housing element plan. The group, in a letter to the town, said the town does not provide adequate evidence it can build the number of ADUs it promises.

Some commenters are wary about how much the town is leaning into accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its plan. The town's original draft included 200 ADU units, but the revised plan had 152 (assuming there will be 19 units built per year). At the meeting, the council opted to increase this to 20 units a year, bringing the ADU count to 160.

"We dodged a bullet yesterday," she wrote on June 22. "Luckily when the fire broke out, we had no wind, heroic firefighters with quick response and only grass and light scrub between the park and our houses. The fire came dangerously close to Palm Circle, where we live, and the power substation. … If this fire isn't clear evidence of this, I don't know what is. This was our concern and nightmare come true."

Resident Heidi Hess said the Emerald Hills Fire in June is an example of why the town should be cautious about developing high-density housing at 773 Cañada. She said that she and her neighbors are scared that if more housing is put in, that would remove a buffer.

The fire district would require and impose a wildfire hazard assessment plan on the development that requires a 200- to 300-foot perimeter fuels management plan. Additionally, a connection to West Maple would be an improved evacuation benefit for both future 773 Cañada residents and Western Emerald Hills residents.

Woodside Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Don Bullard noted in a June 24 letter to the town that development of 30 units of housing at 773 Cañada would actually increase fire safety in the area. This is because most of the existing rolling grasslands will be covered with pavement, ignition resistant and/or non-combustible construction and have improved infrastructure.

"Don't want to belittle this because obviously there was an agreement reached 13 years ago. … One of the benefits of using town-owned sites is we have control over the design and timing of those sites and we could see how necessary it is based on how we're tracking in the first couple of years (of the RHNA cycle)."

During the meeting, Councilwoman Jenn Wall asked for clarification from Principal Planner Sage Schaan about whether including the parcel in the draft housing element would mean the town could rezone the land (in September). He confirmed this and noted that the town would still need to take formal action to undo the covenant.

Woodhill Estates resident Stacy Harris told the council on Tuesday night that it is "really disconcerting" that the town has surprised residents with this proposal. She hoped it was a mistake and understood officials are working fast to plan for the housing element.

"This parcel is unsuitable for the proposed intensive residential use for many reasons — open space violations, environmental and wildlife impacts, capricious and discriminatory sewer permitting, lack of nearby public transportation, and lack of nearby business, employment and consumer services," wrote Woodside residents Drs. Geetinder Chattha and Eldan Eichbaum in a July 1 letter. "You should know that our neighborhood is fully prepared to litigate each and every one of these violations should that become necessary."

This covenant was agreed upon by neighboring property owners as a compromise to the development of Barkley Fields and Park , at 5001 Farm Hill Boulevard, in 2010.

Some residents referenced a 2009 covenant between the town and Woodhill Estates HOA to retain the Farm Hill Road parcel included in the draft element as open space, with one threatening to sue the town if necessary. The town is proposing 10 units of housing at the site.

The council modified the plan during the meeting to include eight more Senate Bill 9 units for a total of 16. The state duplex law that took effect in January requires local agencies to grant ministerial approval to certain lot splits and up to two primary units on each resulting lot, with 4-foot minimum side and rear setbacks.

"If we don't, the state will come up with one for us," he said.

