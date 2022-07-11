"I was one in four in my graduating class from Bellarmine that was accepted. This is an honor and I don't take any of this for granted," Glanville said.

Glanville, 18, was one of a very select few who were accepted into the Academy, which is an accomplishment that he said he feels very grateful for.

Jack Glanville, a graduate of both St. Raymond Catholic School in Menlo Park and Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy. He reported to Annapolis late last month.

“I am looking forward to a similar experience at the U.S. Naval Academy… a close family, in a close environment, working together to accomplish our goals.”

“I have so many fond memories from my years at St. Raymond, but I must say, the Academic Decathlon was my favorite experience. There were about 10-15 kids who studied year-round in many different subject areas, and we all worked really close together and grew to know each other well,” Glanville said.

Not only were Glanville's teachers at St. Raymond a big help in preparing him for the Academy, but he also says that his fondest memory from his time at St. Raymond offered similar experiences to what he expects to experience himself at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Glanville's interest in attending the Academy only grew stronger while he was in high school, and he used that time to continue utilizing his relationship with Mr. Sullivan to learn more about what it was like to serve, as well as how he could go about pursuing this path that he was determined to go on.

The two teachers introduced Glanville to the different service branches, their own respective educational institutions, and how these institutions prepare individuals to eventually become officers, as well as lifelong leaders.

St. Raymond alum headed to the U.S. Naval Academy

