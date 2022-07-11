Community briefs: summer activities, committee openings and more

Anyone with questions about joining a committee can email City Clerk Anthony Suber at [email protected]

Apply here.

3D Modeling summer camp at Atherton Library

Learn how to create and design in 3D with computer-aided design, or CAD. The Atherton Library is hosting a progressive summer camp that spans four weeks in July, starting Saturday, July 9, and is recommended for those ages 12 and up.

Workshop attendees will need to join each of the sessions to accumulate and retain CAD modeling skills.

Workshops take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through July 30.

The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane in Atherton.

Register here.

Library Explorers at the Portola Valley Library

The Portola Valley Library will host a Library Explorers program with free, in-library enrichment camp for incoming kindergarteners through fifth graders. Kids will learn through hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) experiences.

This reimagined program is based on its Explorer summer 2021 camps, but was scaled down so kids can enjoy these "bite-sized" experiences without having to register, according to San Mateo County Libraries.

The library is located at 765 Portola Road in Portola Valley.

Find out more here.

Summer Concert Series

Menlo Park's Summer concert series will begin on July 13 and run through Aug. 26. Shows will be on Wednesdays, except the last two, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 19 and 26.

All Wednesday shows will be held in Fremont and Friday shows will be held at Belle Haven School field. The shows will have a variety of different music acts and the schedule can be found here.

Design District launches in Menlo Park

More than 20 of downtown Menlo Park's businesses have joined together to form the Menlo Park Design District, which will launch on July 14.

The non-profit organization aims to combine the resources and knowledge of several business owners to provide accessibility to residents seeking experts or products for interior design projects through business collaboration. The organization plans to bring on more members over time. Until the Menlo Park Design District website launches on July 14, residents can view its Instagram @mpdesigndistrict for updates.