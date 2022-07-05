News

One arrested in fatal July Fourth stabbing in East Palo Alto

Man taken into custody hours after victim succumbed to injuries

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

A man found stabbed in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street in East Palo Alto died of his injuries at the scene on July 4, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in East Palo Alto late Monday night, police said. The killing marks the city's third homicide this year.

East Palo Alto resident Wilmer Vasquez Amador, 19, was arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on July 4, 2022. Courtesy East Palo Alto Police Department.

Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the man and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol, 33, of East Palo Alto.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Wilmer Vasquez Amador, also of East Palo Alto, in connection with the killing shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and information from witnesses who came forward, according to police.

Police said they are withholding the motive behind the murder due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Information can be shared anonymously via email at [email protected] and by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792.

