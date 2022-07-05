One arrested in fatal July Fourth stabbing in East Palo Alto

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in East Palo Alto late Monday night, police said. The killing marks the city's third homicide this year.

Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the man and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol, 33, of East Palo Alto.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Wilmer Vasquez Amador, also of East Palo Alto, in connection with the killing shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and information from witnesses who came forward, according to police.

Police said they are withholding the motive behind the murder due to the ongoing investigation.