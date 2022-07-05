Belle Haven Elementary is top priority under newly passed bond measure

Classrooms with walls so weak they can't hold up a whiteboard. Clay pipes that direly need to be replaced. These are just some of the reasons the Ravenswood City School District plans to begin spending funds from its $110 million bond measure, which voters approved last month, at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park.

The Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead for staff to begin design work for projects under Measure I this summer during at June 23 meeting. The project at Belle Haven is estimated to cost about $50 million, according to a staff report. Construction likely won't begin for another 16 months though, as the design process and state approvals takes about 13 months, staff said.

"We've all walked the campuses to understand where the greatest needs lie," said Trustee Ana Maria Pulido at the meeting. "We should start with Belle Haven. It's a great school with great students, families and staff, but our facilities also need to mirror that greatness."

The district is currently replacing two "almost uninhabitable" transitional kindergarten classrooms at Belle Haven, said Chief Business Officer Will Eger.

Key needs that would be covered by the bond funding include: