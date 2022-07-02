Menlo Park council in tense negotiations with aquatics center operator over Burgess Pool contract

Sheeper was not at the meeting, though he sent an email to the City Council that was not made accessible to the public after the meeting. Tim Sheeper did not immediately respond to The Almanac's request for comment.

At issue is not only the contract details, but criticism that under Sheeper, too much priority has been given to athletic programs at the expense of public access to the pools.

The city offered current Burgess Pool operator Tim Sheeper a one-year contract as it seeks to find a single operator to run both Burgess Pool and the new Menlo Park Community Campus (MPCC) aquatics center in Belle Haven, which is set to open in 2023.

If no agreement is reached, Sheeper’s contract will end on Aug. 31 and Burgess Pool will transfer to another contractor or be run by the city of Menlo Park.

The motion passed 3-1 with Ray Mueller recusing himself and Drew Combs opposed. Combs said that he was not against the motion, but would like to concede to some of Sheeper’s terms while still looking for another operator for both pools.

“I would shut the pool down rather than give in to these demands,” Nash said. “There are many things that (Sheeper) does well, but right now I do not like to be bullied into a position where I don't think it is advantageous for the city, I don't think it's advantageous for the residents.”

Nash also took issue with the terms requested by Sheeper and did not want to change the contract offered by the city.

“We do get emails from various residents and constituents with concerns,” Wolosin said. She stated that the emails tend to focus on a lack of accessibility for elderly and disabled residents as well as families. "It's hard to know the extent of how many residents are really satisfied.”

Council member Jen Wolosin suggested that a community-wide survey be conducted to see if there are people not being served by the pool who wouldn’t have been included in Sheeper's surveys. She added that she’s grateful to Sheeper for the service of operating the pool over the years.

Council member Cecilia Taylor asked if the city or Sheeper had done a survey of those who use the pool in order to gauge interest in specific programs and see if Burgess Pool is serving the full needs of the community. Sheeper does conduct a survey annually, said Sean Reinhart, director of Library and Community Services.

Nash also said that she didn’t see why Sheeper would be compensated for lost revenue when residents weren’t receiving the services offered by Burgess Pool.

“I think for Mr. Sheeper essentially to be threatening to take his ball and go home when it’s, in fact, the city’s pool is … a very challenging place to be,” Mayor Betsy Nash said.

“There's been an undue emphasis on the athletic component of Tim Sheeper to the exclusion of some of the rest of the residents of Menlo Park,” resident Janet Davis said. “Especially the elderly and the disabled … a lot of people who would like to use the pool cannot at the moment.”

Three people spoke at the meeting about the lack of access for disabled and elderly residents of Menlo Park at Burgess Pool, bringing up the cancellation of several wellness programs during the COVID-19 pandemic that were never reinstated. There is currently one wellness class offered at Burgess Pool.

Sheeper wants a separate contract for Burgess Pool that excludes it from the upcoming request for proposals for the MPCC aquatics center. He requested a contract for Burgess lasting a minimum of five years and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also wants to end a revenue-sharing agreement that's in the current contract, which expires on Aug. 31. Sheeper issued a notice of termination if he and the city can't come to an agreement before the contract ends.

Menlo Park council in tense negotiations with aquatics center operator over Burgess Pool contract

Mayor: 'I would shut the pool down rather than give in to these demands'