Antiques Roadshow draws 2,500 to Filoli

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Janeann, left, listens to jewelry expert Katherine Van Dell, right, appraise an amber necklace on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Musical instrument expert Claire Givens appraises an antique violin on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Antiques Roadshow crew film glass expert Arlie Sulka, far left, appraise an antique lamp that guest Erin, second from left, has brought in on set at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Janet, center, and Megan, right, listen as jewelry expert Kevin Zavian examines a ring on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: An old ring brought in for appraisal on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW: Janet, right, watches jewelry expert Kevin Zavian, left, examine a ring on set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

A power outage and heat wave couldn't stop thousands of people, lugging wooden chairs, paintings, cabinets on wheels, lamps and more, from turning out at the Filoli Estate in Woodside for the Antiques Roadshow.

The show, which searches for America's hidden treasures, stopped at the 654-acre property on Wednesday, June 22, and so did 2,541 guests over the course of the day (the first ticket in was for 7:30 a.m. and the last guests entered at 4:30 p.m.). The Edgewood Fire knocked out power at Filoli the day before and it had not yet been restored the day of the show. Fortunately, the Antiques Roadshow always has a backup plan, according to producers, and used generators run out of trucks.

"It was a truly impressive production day that went off without a hitch despite the power outage," said Filoli Marketing Manager Dani Hielscher in an email.

All appraisals were held outside on the lawns because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Filoli includes a 54,000-square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion and 16 acres of English Renaissance gardens.

When guests entered the venue, staff assigned them category codes for their appraisals. The 23 categories included paintings, sports memorabilia, toys, rugs, furniture and clocks. Each was allowed to bring two items. By the end of the day, the crew had filmed about 150 appraisals.