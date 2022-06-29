Woman in critical condition after being struck by SamTrans bus in Menlo Park

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a SamTrans bus on El Camino Real in Menlo Park during early morning hours on Wednesday, June 29, at 1:20 a.m., according to Menlo Park police.
The bus collided with the woman on southbound El Camino between Encinal and Valparaiso avenues, police said. The woman was reportedly walking in the right lane of the roadway at the time of the collision.
Menlo Park first responders administered first aid at the scene and transported the woman to Stanford Hospital, police said.
Southbound lanes on El Camino were closed for several hours, requiring a traffic detour until they were reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Menlo Park's police traffic unit is currently investigating the collision, police said.
The woman has been identified but her name has not yet been released. Police were initially unable to identify the victim, however, they later found that she had been reported missing in the city of San Mateo Tuesday evening.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.
Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
I captured photos of over 100 reckless drivers speeding, failing to stop at intersections, and nearly colliding with multiple pedestrians at separate locations in just the past 3 days downtown. I also witnessed an accident. In the past 6 months drivers have nearly collided with me as I passed through crosswalks on over 5 occasions. The crosswalks are the least safe place to walk downtown. It would be nice to believe that police presence will remedy the problem, but it will not. From my analysis it seems that at least 7 out of 10 drivers fails to fully stop at intersections regardless of whether or not pedestrians are present, and will only drive safely if they believe there is immediate risk of being discovered by visibly present police. It's not possible for police to be present at all intersections at all times and if they are not then the bad driving will continue. Chances are the driver in this case is still a negligent driver,regardless of what the extenuating circumstances are.
"The woman was reportedly walking in the right lane of the roadway at the time of the collision.". That time being 1:20 AM.
Doesn't sound like reckless driving to me, or any issues by the driver. The woman was walking in the right lane of a busy road at night, not in a cross walk or any other place she should have been walking.