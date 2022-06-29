Woman in critical condition after being struck by SamTrans bus in Menlo Park

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a SamTrans bus on El Camino Real in Menlo Park during early morning hours on Wednesday, June 29, at 1:20 a.m., according to Menlo Park police.

The bus collided with the woman on southbound El Camino between Encinal and Valparaiso avenues, police said. The woman was reportedly walking in the right lane of the roadway at the time of the collision.

Menlo Park first responders administered first aid at the scene and transported the woman to Stanford Hospital, police said.

Southbound lanes on El Camino were closed for several hours, requiring a traffic detour until they were reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Menlo Park's police traffic unit is currently investigating the collision, police said.

The woman has been identified but her name has not yet been released. Police were initially unable to identify the victim, however, they later found that she had been reported missing in the city of San Mateo Tuesday evening.