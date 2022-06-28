In their scrubs and white coats, Stanford doctors rally against Roe v. Wade decision

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: A medical professional speaks to the assembled crowd at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. A crowd listens to speakers at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. A crowd listens to speakers at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. A sign reads "Get your politics out of my uterus" abnd "My body my choice" at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. Attendees of an abortion rights rally listen to a speaker outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. Andrea Feung, a recent doctoral degree graduate from Stanford University, holds up a sign at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. A speaker addresses the assembled crowd at a rally for abortion rights outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on June 27, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. Previous Next

Hundreds gathered outside of the Li Ka Shing Center at the Stanford School of Medicine on a hot Monday afternoon to rally for abortion rights amid last week's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During the event, titled "Rally for Reproductive Rights," Stanford physicians, some in scrubs and white coats, spoke about the importance of the procedure for their own patients, while others held pro-choice signs. A doctor held a coat hanger with the words "Never Again!" in reference to unsafe means for carrying out an abortion. Another had a sign reading: "Misogyny kills more people than abortion."

Dr. Kate Shaw, who works in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Stanford, shared the diverse stories of pregnancies she's helped terminate: She treated a 42-year-old mother of three whose IUD failed and a 26-year-old woman who had a 50% chance of dying if she carried out her pregnancy.

"We've all known, loved and taken care of someone who's had an abortion," she said. "Hundreds of thousands of pregnant people will no longer be able to decide. Restricting abortion only makes it unsafe (to get one)."

Shaw also is worried about the future of contraceptives in the hands of the Supreme Court.