The Guild Theatre goes from 'Downey to Lubbock' with Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore on Saturday

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones will take the stage at The Guild Theatre on Saturday, June 25, the latest in the theater’s diverse lineup of musicians and bands.

This isn't the first time the two singer-songwriters and guitarists have played together: Alvin, Gilmore and The Guilty Ones recorded the 2018 album, “Downey to Lubbock” (named in tribute to Alvin and Gilmore's respective hometowns), and have toured many times in both the United States and Europe. The duo are accompanied by Alvin's band, The Guilty Ones.

Growing up in the Los Angeles area, Alvin cultivated an appreciation for many genres, including blues, folk and surf, while taking lyrical inspiration from distinctly Californian authors like John Steinbeck, according to the artist's website. He co-founded roots-rock band The Blasters with his brother, Phil, in 1979 before embarking on a solo career in the mid-'80s. (Local audiences can catch The Blasters at The Guild on Sept. 17).

Gilmore grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and one of his earliest musical influences was his father, who played lead guitar in a country band, according to his website, giving a foundation to a sound that's not only country but also draws on folk, rock and bluegrass sounds. With longtime friends Butch Hancock and Joe Ely, Gilmore founded The Flatlanders in the early '70s, a group that has come to be considered to be among the founders of the alt-country movement. After years away from music, Gilmore released a solo debut in 1988, produced by Ely, and launched a successful solo career.

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones play Saturday, June 25, 8 p.m. at The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets start at $48.88. For more information, visit guildtheatre.com.