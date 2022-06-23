Review: Palo Alto Players stage a festive 'Twelfth Night' set in the Jazz Age

The Palo Alto Players are bringing a Shakespearean favorite into the 1920s with a lively production of "Twelfth Night." The show which opened June 16, runs through June 26 at the Lucie Stern Theatre. The company is also offering a virtual option to watch the show.

Initially slated to open June 10, the production's opening night was delayed due to safety precautions during the recent COVID-19 surge. Despite the setback, opening night kicked off in full force with strong performances.

Director Roneet Aliza Rahamim helms a well-oiled production that features a unique cast: "Twelfth Night" marks a special collaboration between the Palo Alto Players and Gunn High School, with the production featuring actors from the professional company as well as students, alumni and staff from Gunn, Rahamim's alma mater.

The Players' production moves the setting from Illyria to 1920s Coney Island. Shakespeare's plays are regularly reworked into various updated settings, with results varying from contrived to culturally on-the-nose. The Players struck a healthy balance — exciting sets by Scott Ludwig and costume design by Brooke Jennings brought the audience into the world of 1920s Coney Island, while the adaptation by Max Tachis avoided any forced attempts to modernize dialogue, which often fails to translate in such productions. But at times, it seemed that the updated setting didn't shed much new light on the characters and happenings of the show.

The story follows Viola (Emily Scott), a young woman who washes up on the shore after a terrible shipwreck, which she believes has killed her twin brother, Sebastian (Brian Flegal). To find work with Duke Orsino (Christopher Mahle), Viola disguises herself as a man named Cesario. Viola quickly falls for Orsino, who is in love with Lady Olivia (Kristen Kaye Lo).