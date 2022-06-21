Six-alarm brush fire near Edgewood Park forces evacuations in Emerald Hills, Woodside

NEWS ALERT: Grass fire at Edgewood Park sparks evacuations in Woodside, Emerald Hills

Wind was not a threat but high heat temperatures were expected to hold through the night and would require continued monitoring.

The fire was moving in a north to northwest direction toward Cañada Road and areas in south Woodside and toward the town. Air tankers were dropping both water and significant amounts of fire retardant, and would continue until it fell dark, according to Chief Rob Lindner of the Woodside Fire Protection District. Officials said they were aggressively attacking the blaze.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the six-alarm Edgewood Fire, which was in a canyon, had spread to over 20 acres in a corner of land between Woodside, Redwood City and Edgewood County Park. It was not contained, fire officials said at a press conference.

UPDATE: Shortly before 9 p.m. Cal Fire reported that the Edgewood fire was 5% contained. Evacuation orders in the area have been downgraded to warnings.

SLIDESHOW: Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County division, speaks to media during a press conference about the Edgewood and Colton fires around 5:30 p.m. at the Woodside Fire Protection District Station 19 in Redwood City on June 21, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Fast moving grass fire. If you live in the red zone, you must evacuate. If you live in the yellow zone it is recommended you evacuate at this time. Evacuation/reunification location is Cañada College Theatre pic.twitter.com/FXGQR7u9GE

Fire departments from Palo Alto to South San Francisco had been called in to put out the blaze, according to Woodside's Chief Lindner, along with San Mateo County Fire and Cal Fire.

San Mateo County Parks announced the closure of Edgewood County Park and Nature Preserve at about 4 p.m. and asked the public to stay out of the area to allow for emergency crews's access.

As of 4:25 p.m. areas under evacuation order included Woodside, east of Cañada Road to Cañada College and Emerald Hills near the Elks Lodge and Golf Course.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in San Mateo County. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles on the road. pic.twitter.com/EqkT03malB

An Almanac reporter who was in the Emerald Hills area said she heard a loud explosion followed by a power outage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Pacific Gas and Electric spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said in an email. The PG&E substation on Cañada Road was under threat from the fire and crews were stationed at the site, officials at the press conference said. The fire has caused significant blackouts including parts of Stanford University, Redwood City, Woodside and San Carlos. An outage map is at pge.com .

Interstate 280 remained open but was experiencing significant smoke and could do so again Tuesday evening. The California Highway Patrol was evaluating whether there will be any traffic diversions. The onramps at Edgewood Road and Jefferson Avenue were closed.

One firefighter who was on the front lines was injured and taken by ambulance to Stanford Hospital. His condition is unknown. No structures have burned and there are no other injuries, said Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County division.

Cañada College is accepting large animals that have been evacuated, Robert Marshall, San Mateo Consolidated Fire's deputy fire chief, said. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office added that the animals can be brought to the staging area at parking lot 6.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that evacuations had been completed, but if conditions change to expand the evacuation zone, people would be asked to leave immediately if so ordered. An evacuee center has been set up at the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Ave.

