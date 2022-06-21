Six-alarm brush fire near Edgewood Park forces evacuations in Emerald Hills, Woodside

UPDATE: Shortly before 9 p.m. Cal Fire reported that the Edgewood fire was 5% contained. Evacuation orders in the area have been downgraded to warnings.
Areas of Emerald Hills and Woodside are under evacuation orders Tuesday, June 21, afternoon after two fires broke around 2:30 p.m.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the six-alarm Edgewood Fire, which was in a canyon, had spread to over 20 acres in a corner of land between Woodside, Redwood City and Edgewood County Park. It was not contained, fire officials said at a press conference.
The fire was moving in a north to northwest direction toward Cañada Road and areas in south Woodside and toward the town. Air tankers were dropping both water and significant amounts of fire retardant, and would continue until it fell dark, according to Chief Rob Lindner of the Woodside Fire Protection District. Officials said they were aggressively attacking the blaze.
Wind was not a threat but high heat temperatures were expected to hold through the night and would require continued monitoring.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that evacuations had been completed, but if conditions change to expand the evacuation zone, people would be asked to leave immediately if so ordered. An evacuee center has been set up at the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Ave.
Cañada College is accepting large animals that have been evacuated, Robert Marshall, San Mateo Consolidated Fire's deputy fire chief, said. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office added that the animals can be brought to the staging area at parking lot 6.
One firefighter who was on the front lines was injured and taken by ambulance to Stanford Hospital. His condition is unknown. No structures have burned and there are no other injuries, said Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County division.
Interstate 280 remained open but was experiencing significant smoke and could do so again Tuesday evening. The California Highway Patrol was evaluating whether there will be any traffic diversions. The onramps at Edgewood Road and Jefferson Avenue were closed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Pacific Gas and Electric spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said in an email. The PG&E substation on Cañada Road was under threat from the fire and crews were stationed at the site, officials at the press conference said. The fire has caused significant blackouts including parts of Stanford University, Redwood City, Woodside and San Carlos. An outage map is at pge.com.
An Almanac reporter who was in the Emerald Hills area said she heard a loud explosion followed by a power outage.
The Colton Fire, at Colton Court to the south, was contained shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
As of 4:25 p.m. areas under evacuation order included Woodside, east of Cañada Road to Cañada College and Emerald Hills near the Elks Lodge and Golf Course.
San Mateo County Parks announced the closure of Edgewood County Park and Nature Preserve at about 4 p.m. and asked the public to stay out of the area to allow for emergency crews's access.
Fire departments from Palo Alto to South San Francisco had been called in to put out the blaze, according to Woodside's Chief Lindner, along with San Mateo County Fire and Cal Fire.
Check Zonehaven for evacuation details here.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Editor Andrea Gemmet contributed to this report.
