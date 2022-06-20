Two youths arrested for homicide of 15-year-old in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto police have arrested two youths for murder related to the fatal June 13 shooting of a 15-year-old boy, interim police Chief Jeff Liu said on Friday.

The East Palo Alto Police Department, in partnership with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, San Mateo County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Palo Alto Police Department SWAT Team, served two search warrants on Thursday morning, June 16, in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto and arrested the pair. Both were booked into Juvenile Hall Thursday, Liu said.

Law enforcement officers seized a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at one of the youths' homes. The names and photos of the defendants are not being released because they are minors, Liu said.

Police were tipped off to the crime on June 13 at 9:04 p.m. by the activation of the city's Shotspotter audio detection system on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue. Officers located a 15-year-old victim near the alley between Manhattan and Euclid Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied first aid before paramedics transported him to the hospital. He died of his injuries.

The suspects are the two males who had been seen running toward Woodland Avenue after the shooting.