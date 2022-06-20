News

Justin Murphy announced as Menlo Park's new city manager

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 20, 2022, 11:26 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Justin Murphy, Menlo Park's interim city manager, in his office at City Hall in Menlo Park on April 20, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Menlo Park City Council unanimously picked interim city manager Justin Murphy as the new city manager at a closed session council meeting, Friday, June 17.

Murphy has a long tenure at the city, joining in 1996 as an associate planner and later serving as development services manager, assistant community development director, public works director. Murphy has most recently filled in as interim city manager following the resignation of former City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson, who quit just months before her planned retirement.

Murphy has a bachelor's degree from Stanford University in urban studies and a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also a Menlo Park resident.

"I am extremely honored that the City Council has expressed its confidence in me to be the next city manager," Murphy said in a statement. "I am committed to working hand in hand with the City Council and our dedicated city employees to continue delivering excellent public services and to making Menlo Park an even better place for all who live, learn, work and visit here."

The City Council will vote on the employment contract of Murphy in open session during a regular council meeting, according to city officials.

