Community briefs: Mueller leading in county supervisors race, new M-A coach named and more

SLIDESHOW: Axel Pilette shows off his award for his participation in the 87th annual event Le Grand Concours competition in March 2022. Courtesy Amy Kingsley.

The Class of 2022 chose "Three Little Birds/One Love" by Bob Marley and the Wailers as their class song.

San Mateo County estimated that there are 23,000 ballots left to be counted as of June 15.

As of June 15, Mueller leads the race with 12,063 votes (34.6%), Parmer-Lohan is close behind with 11,225 votes (32.2%). Chang Kiraly follows with 6,750 votes (19.4%) and Booker with 4,815 votes (13.8%).

They are followed by Virginia Chang Kiraly and Steven Booker in third and fourth, respectively.

A week after the June 7 primary election, Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan have retained their lead in the race for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Both are likely to face each other in a run-off election in November.

Evie Nichols and Nico Pollioni presented the class gift: a tree to be planted in front of the school office.

"Steven believes that his true strength as a coach lies in his ability to connect with his players and draw the best out of them," the press release states. "Steven takes pride in using an empathetic approach to help players feel understood while also teaching them valuable life skills. He believes that water polo is an excellent vehicle to learn about self and mutual accountability, as well as the value of working both harder and smarter."

Canalez, who has five years experience as a personal trainer and group fitness coach, has also coached year-round with Mid-Pen Water Polo Club for the past three years.

Canalez began coaching club water polo during senior year of high school and transitioned into coaching junior varsity after graduation. He spent five years as junior varsity head coach, along with one year as varsity head coach at his alma mater of Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, before coming to M-A.

Canalez, who has about a decade of coaching experience, joined the Atherton school's water polo program in 2019 as head coach of the junior varsity team. In three seasons, he has led the team to a 38-19 overall record which includes two perfect 10-0 league seasons finishing number one in Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) play.

Menlo-Atherton High School athletic directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger have hired Steven Canalez as the new head coach of the varsity boys water polo team , according to a press release on Monday, June 13.

A draft ordinance designating a buffer zone around Planned Parenthood Mar Monte clinics to prevent harassment of patients and employees is set to be discussed at the June 28 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The board's action plan would provide Planned Parenthood Mar Monte with $1 million about half for purchasing necessary equipment and the rest to be kept in reserve, according to a press release. There will also be an information campaign led by the county of reproductive services offered.

The plan will support Planned Parenthood Mar Monte as California is expected to receive a nearly 3,000% increase in out-of-state patients seeking abortion care if a highly controversial Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade becomes the final decision. The leaked draft became public last month, spurring protests across the country.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Mueller leading in county supervisors race, new M-A coach named and more