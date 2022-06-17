College district receives nearly half million dollars to support formerly and currently incarcerated students

The Rising Scholars Network has granted the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) $480,000 to support formerly and currently incarcerated students in the district through Project Change, according to a Wednesday, June 15, press release.

Project Change, which is currently located at the College of San Mateo (CSM), has served nearly 300 formerly and currently detained youth through dual enrollment and on-campus programming. The program offers college readiness summer bridge programs, social and academic support services, cohort learning communities, and academic pathways to prepare for transfer to university or enter into the workforce.

"Our district is proud to partner with the Rising Scholars Network to remove academic barriers for students who have been impacted by the criminal justice system," said Chancellor Mike Claire in a statement. "This additional funding will allow SMCCCD to replicate its success at CSM and expand the program districtwide."

The California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office Rising Scholars Network is providing $480,000 — $160,000 per year for three years — to replicate the program at Skyline College in San Bruno and Cañada College in Woodside, and expand the model and services at CSM.

The program won the 2018 California School Board Association Golden Bell Award.