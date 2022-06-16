Library puppet show tells of a love match between two unloved critters

The story of "Perez and Mondinga," the latest production from the Puppet Company to tour the Bay Area, follows a cockroach named Mondinga who goes on a search for a suitor. Filled with many unique animal characters, the play is the latest installment of the Menlo Park Library’s annual Summer Puppetry Festival.

Mondinga, the focus of the story, leads an expedition across town in search of a husband. Along the way, Mondinga runs into many unsavory characters, including the evil Cat. Eventually, she finds Perez Mouse who, with his soulful guitar and his smooth voice, shows Mondinga that true love is possible.

Originally a Mexican folktale, the story of Perez and Mondinga is a cautionary tale on trust and romanticism. According to the Puppet Company website, “This Mexican fable tells the story of how Perez and Mondinga settle down, hold a wonderful fiesta, and defeat the evil Cat who tries to ruin everything.”

The Puppet Company performance of Perez and Mondinga takes place Saturday, June 18, 11:15 a.m. at Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive. Admission is free. More information is available at beta.menlopark.org.