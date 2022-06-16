Arts

Library puppet show tells of a love match between two unloved critters

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 16, 2022, 4:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Perez Mouse is one half of an unusual love match in "Perez and Mondinga," performed June 18 at the Belle Haven Library. Courtesy the Puppet Company.

The story of "Perez and Mondinga," the latest production from the Puppet Company to tour the Bay Area, follows a cockroach named Mondinga who goes on a search for a suitor. Filled with many unique animal characters, the play is the latest installment of the Menlo Park Library’s annual Summer Puppetry Festival.

Mondinga, the focus of the story, leads an expedition across town in search of a husband. Along the way, Mondinga runs into many unsavory characters, including the evil Cat. Eventually, she finds Perez Mouse who, with his soulful guitar and his smooth voice, shows Mondinga that true love is possible.

Originally a Mexican folktale, the story of Perez and Mondinga is a cautionary tale on trust and romanticism. According to the Puppet Company website, “This Mexican fable tells the story of how Perez and Mondinga settle down, hold a wonderful fiesta, and defeat the evil Cat who tries to ruin everything.”

The Puppet Company performance of Perez and Mondinga takes place Saturday, June 18, 11:15 a.m. at Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive. Admission is free. More information is available at beta.menlopark.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Library puppet show tells of a love match between two unloved critters

by Miles Breen / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 16, 2022, 4:15 pm

The story of "Perez and Mondinga," the latest production from the Puppet Company to tour the Bay Area, follows a cockroach named Mondinga who goes on a search for a suitor. Filled with many unique animal characters, the play is the latest installment of the Menlo Park Library’s annual Summer Puppetry Festival.

Mondinga, the focus of the story, leads an expedition across town in search of a husband. Along the way, Mondinga runs into many unsavory characters, including the evil Cat. Eventually, she finds Perez Mouse who, with his soulful guitar and his smooth voice, shows Mondinga that true love is possible.

Originally a Mexican folktale, the story of Perez and Mondinga is a cautionary tale on trust and romanticism. According to the Puppet Company website, “This Mexican fable tells the story of how Perez and Mondinga settle down, hold a wonderful fiesta, and defeat the evil Cat who tries to ruin everything.”

The Puppet Company performance of Perez and Mondinga takes place Saturday, June 18, 11:15 a.m. at Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive. Admission is free. More information is available at beta.menlopark.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.